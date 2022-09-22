Crash claims Smyth native the day after his wedding

A Smyth County native lost his life in a motorcycle crash Sunday – the day after his wedding.

The life of 34-year-old Zachary W. Jonas, of Abingdon, was remembered throughout the region as news of his death spread this week. The father of three young sons had recently updated his Facebook page to note that he married Kim Jonas Sept. 17.

The Marion Senior High School graduate died Sunday, Sept. 18, when the motorcycle he was driving left the right side of U.S. 421 near Patty Branch Road while navigating a curve, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) report. The THP document said that about 4:20 p.m., the Kawasaki Ninja struck several trees, went down a bank and into South Holston Lake.

Jonas’ father and sister, Rickey W. Jonas and Maggie “Mags” Jonas, live in Sugar Grove.

Jonas’ obituary said that he worked for Appalachian Plastics and was a concrete finisher. An avid outdoorsman, Jonas also loved photography and riding motorcycles with the 421 Crew, which is raising funds to help with funeral expenses and family needs. On social media, Jonas had recently shared the details of a benefit ride for 8-year-old Janell Jones, who has acute lymphatic leukemia, taking place in Marion in mid-October. He acknowledged that Marion is about 45 minutes from Bristol, but he added, “… Sounds like this family could use some help. I’d hate to imagine what they’re going thru.”

Jonas attended Life Line Ministries Church, where his funeral service was held yesterday, Sept. 23. His Facebook page noted that he and Kim were engaged on Sept. 24, 2017.

On Facebook, Kim described Zachary as “My babe. My life. My man. My husband for such a short period. My babies’ daddy. But I will treasure the 9 years we had together forever. Gone way too soon!!! We miss you so bad. Words can't explain. I’m just so lost without you. The boys and I will love you forever.”

