Last night, football seasons opened up all across southwestern Virginia and there’s one thing about football season, it means that summer is coming to a close. The cool breezes of fall will steadily grow colder and our fields and lawns will soon take a much-needed rest.

While our land can rest, fall is not a time of rest for those of us who own and operate upon it. Fall marks the return of an opportunity to make improvements but wise decisions need to be made to optimize our inputs.

The first thing I would encourage you to do if you have not done so already is take a soil sample, but again a word to the wise. If you have sampled in the past 12-24 months, you probably should operate on the information you already have.

The level of acidity or alkalinity of the soil is the first thing we need check. These are measured by soil pH, or the measure of free hydrogen in the soil. Soil pH should run in the 6.5 to 7.0 range, depending on the crop or land use, which is slightly to the acidic side of the scale. This is also related to why we don’t want to sample our soils every year.

Most of our soils tend to become more acidic over time and the best way to mitigate low pH (soils lower than 6.0) is to apply lime. Lime is slow releasing and overall, it takes about three years for lime to break down and take full effect on the soil. Pulling samples after lime applications can lead one to over apply lime, making the soil too caustic, which is just as bad as too acidic and much more expensive to remedy.

Correcting the pH of the soil is important because the level of acidity or alkalinity have major influence on the availability of all other soil nutrients to the crop, pasture or lawn. If the pH is too low or too high, the fertilizer we apply is not available and we have spent money on a wasted effort. So, get the pH right first.

Next, we need to think about what is coming up in the next few months. I hate to use a four-letter word in a public writing, but there’s no avoiding it… S N O W will soon be in the forecast. Snow isn’t a much troubling thing to soil as it tends to insulate grass and ground cover from truly bitter cold, but one thing is for sure snow means that we aren’t mowing for a while.

Since grass and crops are dormant, feeding our fields and lawns a big dose on nitrogen is not only wasteful, it can do harm. Nitrogen supports “green-up” in grasses and stimulating fresh growth during a time of cold weather can cause plant injury.

Below the ground is a different story. Fall and winter is an excellent time to promote root growth, which is dependent more on phosphorus and potassium availability, so an application of those nutrients can really show results in the spring.

Understanding the meaning of not only the numbers on the bag of that fertilizer, but their order, as well, is paramount to your success. Universally, fertilizer is sold expressing its content in nitrogen, then phosphorus and then potassium. A 50-pound bag of 10:10:10 fertilizer is 10% nitrogen (5 pounds), 10% phosphorus (5 pounds) and 10% potassium (5 pounds).

You will also hear fertilizer expressed as N, P, and K. These are the chemical symbols for nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium on the periodic table. That was the big poster from high school chemistry class!

Most fertilizer sold in box stores are heavy in nitrogen so if our goal is to not apply nitrogen but apply phosphorus and potassium, then we need to seek out a fertilizer that is low in N but reasonably high in P and K. Many farm stores have 0:25:25 on hand and fall is the time to be looking at this option unless a custom blend is warranted.

Again, all this starts with getting solid information, and a soil sample is the best place to start. If you have pulled a sample in the recent past but have lost the results, not to worry. The soil lab at Virginia Tech stores soil sample data for three years so your local extension agent can access those files and print out the results.

In the meantime, enjoy these warm days; they are fleeting. (Heavy Sigh!)

