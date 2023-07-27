This off the beaten hike to White Rock, atop Virginia's 13th highest peak, 4,528’ Flattop Mountain, offers rewarding views for minimal effort, and you’ll most likely have it all to yourself.

Getting there and the hike: Take I-81 South to Exit 35. At the bottom of the ramp, turn right onto VA-107 N towards Saltville. Go 4.9 miles, turn right onto CR-610/Valley Road and go 2 miles, then turn left onto Possum Hollow Road. Follow this for 3.8 miles and then turn right onto VA-91/Saltville Highway. After 2.3 miles, turn left to stay on VA-91 N. Normally you would follow this another 4.4 miles to Whiterock Road, but at the time of this writing it is closed after 2.6 miles, necessitating a 5 mile detour. Until this changes, you will turn right onto SR-601/Freestone Valley Road at the closure. Follow this for 2.6 miles and turn left onto Little Tumbling Road. Follow that for 2.2 miles, then make a sharp left back onto VA-91S. A sign warns that it is closed to thru traffic, but you can still follow it for the 1.4 miles you need to reach Whiterock Road on the crest of Flattop Mountain. There you will turn right on Whiterock Road, a good gravel lane that may be closed in Winter. This road immediately forks and GPS or Google Maps may tell you to stay left, but that is a gated private road. Instead, stay to the right, and after 0.7 miles you will likely be back on the GPS routing. Continue to follow this another 5.2 miles to a wide parking area, shortly after passing through a collection of inholdings and houses. Important: This hike is on a Virginia Wildlife Management Area and requires either a $4 Daily Use Permit, $23 Annual Use Permit, or a valid State Hunting or Fishing license. These can be purchased online before you go at www.dwr.virginia.gov and are valid at all the state’s WMAs.

From the gravel turnaround, proceed ahead on the grassy lane that heads slightly uphill and walk past the closed gate after about 100 yards. In the first half mile or so you will likely encounter numerous muddy spots and probably at least a couple blow downs across this old road. It may also be somewhat overgrown by late summer in several short sections, but all in all it is quite easy walking. Still, long pants may be advisable during the height of Summer, along with a check for ticks afterward, and the hike is probably best done Spring through early Summer and Fall through early Winter.

In a number of areas there are large fern glades growing beside the trail, and in Summer, if you are lucky and observant, you may also see some fly-poison in bloom. This is an uncommon wildflower which is closely related to the strikingly beautiful beargrass that grows in many of the mountains in the Northwest.

The trail has occasional small descents, but mostly is either flat or going very gently uphill. There's not much else to describe en route as the trail is quite obvious and doesn't make any abrupt turns or have any confusing junctions. It just remains on or near the crest of the ridge.

Just before you reach the summit you will notice a steep rocky chute descending to your left which is kind of neat. Only a few yards farther, you will reach a large flat-topped rock covered with moss and at that point you have arrived at the summit. To your left, you will see an opening at some cliff tops where you will find wonderful views. Exercise extreme caution here as this spot is unprotected in any way, and it's a pretty big drop. While there are also a couple other viewpoints, this one is definitely the best and safest as it is flat and the most open, revealing a near 180° view to the South and Southwest. But again, be very careful of the edge, especially if the rocks are damp, as the lichens on them may be slick if wet. It is not a large area and probably best suited for only a couple of people at a time.

The view is wonderful and worth well more than the minimal effort required to get here. To the south, Saltville lies far below you, and across the Great Valley, Mount Rogers and Whitetop tower far above anything else in front of them, being the two highest peaks in Virginia. You can also see the Amphibolite Mountains in North Carolina as well as distant Grandfather Mountain and the Roan Highlands, as well as a considerable distance down the Great Valley. Meanwhile, to the West you can see the cliffs of Redrock Mountain, Brumley Mountain, Middle Knob, and the left edge of mighty Beartown Mountain beyond on the far right. Do not get too close to the edge trying to see more of Beartown. From this angle it doesn't look particularly impressive anyway.

You may see another obvious viewpoint only a few steps from the summit as well, and it does offer a better view of Beartown, but it is far more exposed and precarious and just not worth it. Besides, it just appears as a large flat topped plateau from this direction, even though it is the 7th highest peak in Virginia. It is far more impressive from the West and North and I suggest that you hike up to Middle Knob and the Great Channels for a more inspiring view of it.

If you return to the trail and continue a few yards beyond the summit slightly downhill, you will reach a couple of large moss covered boulders topped with ferns which are quite beautiful.

Only a few steps beyond them, you can walk a few yards to the left to an overhang beneath the summit. This could be a good place to get out of the rain but would not be safe in an electrical storm. Just picture the electricity arcing across the gap on a spark plug to understand why. You can get more views from here, but they do not improve upon those from the previously described clifftop, and you still must be leery of the edge. From here the trail continues a short distance farther steeply downhill where there is an impressively large boulder nearly 20 feet tall, but the trail appears to end there.

Backtrack to complete the hike.