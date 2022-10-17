Community Calendar

CHURCH

CRAFTS & COLLECTIBLES BAZAAR. Marion Baptist Church, 1258 N. Main St., will host a Crafts & Collectibles Bazaar will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Lunch and bakery items will be for sale. For more information, call Joyce Blevins at 276-783-2919 or Ann Saufley at 276-759-7787.

FOOD PANTRY SCHEDULE. The food pantry at First United Methodist Church is planning to continue its monthly distributions throughout 2022. The church is at 115 South Church Street in downtown Marion, behind Wells Fargo Bank. The food pantry is open to everyone with no proof of income required. Face masks and social distancing are required. For 2022, the pantry will be open from 1-4 p.m. on Oct. 25, Nov. 15, and Dec. 20. For information, call 276-783-5194.

TRUNK OR TREAT. Grosses Creek Baptist Church in Chilhowie will host a trunk or treat event on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 6:30-8 p.m.

TRUNK OR TREAT. Chilhowie Christian Church will offer a trunk or treat event on Monday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m.

FOOD CO-OP. The Wytheville SDA Church has started a co-op for the surrounding area. All are welcome to participate. Azure Standard, a natural grocery store on wheels, will be making monthly pre-ordered deliveries of low-cost, non-GMO and organic foods, herbs, and health/beauty products in the area. For more information contact Antoinette at WythevilleNaturalFoodCoop@gmail.com or call 919-763-2381.

HAPPENINGS

SCARECROW LANE. Downtown’s annual Scarecrow Lane will take place from Oct. 19 to Oct. 29. Online voting begins for the best scarecrow on Oct. 20.

FALL FAMILY FUN FEST. From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, a Fall Family Fun Fest will be held on the lawn of Chilhowie Public Library. The event will feature a caramel apple making station, caricature portraits, a bounce house, and face painting. The fest is free.

WIZARD OF OZ FUN. The Smyth County Chamber of Commerce will host a Wizard of Oz themed Halloween event on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 408 Whitetop Rd. in Chilhowie. The evening will feature trunk or treating, games, a costume contest, photos and more.

MUSICAL PERFORMANCE. Prof. Joel Brown will perform for the MacDowell Music Club on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 3 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church on Main Street in Rural Retreat. All donations will go to the Rural Retreat schools’ music departments.

HALLOWEEN MADNESS. Marion will host its annual Halloween Madness celebration with a trunk or treat event downtown and other fun activities from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.

HAUNTED TRAIL. Hungry Mother State Park will host Haunted Trail on Oct. 29 from 7-9 p.m. at Lakeview Lawn. The trail will feature a variety of horrors and is not recommended for young children.

TRUNK AND TREAT. A trunk and treat event will be hosted by Marion’s American Legion Post 18 on Monday, Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m. at the post building at U.S. 11 and Laurel Spring Road.

BINGO. The Smyth County Moose Lodge continues to offer bingo every Friday night at 6:30 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

MT. PLEASANT MUSEUM. The Mount Pleasant Preservation Society Museum in Marion, which preserves the history and voices of this area’s Black residents, will now open regularly on Wednesdays from 1-2 p.m. At 320 South Main St. in Marion, the museum was founded by the late Evelyn Thompson Lawrence, a historian, educator, and community advocate. Lawrence, according to a museum brochure, “had a vision of creating a museum that recognized a people whose voices and contributions to our community and the world have either been forgotten, or too long ignored.” The museum will be open on Wednesdays for self-guided tours, weather permitting. The museum is also open by appointment by calling Diane Hayes at 276-780-3950.

MEETINGS

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS. Narcotics Anonymous’ Marion survivors group will meet at 8 p.m. Sundays. Come in the back door at Court Street to Royal Oak Presbyterian Church, 139 W. Main St., Marion. For more information, call Mike F. at 276-646-8462.