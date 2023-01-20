Marion swimmers tangle with Abingdon

Marion swimmers mixed it up with Abingdon and Graham last Tuesday.

The Hurricane boys team of Ethan Veselik, Mason Halsey, Dakoda Singleton and Sawyer Jennings took first in the 200-yard medley relay, posting a time of 2:05.36. Graham finished second with a time of 2:12.52.

The girls team, took, took first, finishing in 2:15.24. Abby Melvin, Addie Umbarger, Kursten Thomas and Sarah Blevins bested Abingdon, who finished in 2:19.92.

In the 200-yard free, Sawyer Jennings touched the wall at 2:09.53 to claim first. Abingdon’s Sam Shu was second with a time of 2:41.76. Zoe Sage led the Marion girls in the 200 free, finishing in third with a time of 2:48.48. Laken Foutz finished fifth, clocking in at 3:07.60.

Ethan Veselik captured first in the 200-yard individual medley, clocking in at 2:31.39. Addie Umbarger finished second in the girls swim, stopping the clock at 3:07.51.

In the 50 free, Dakoda Singleton came up with a second-place time of 25.91 for the Canes. Kursten Thomas and Sarah Blevins finished first and second, respectively, in the girls 50 free. Thomas clocked in at 28.42 and Blevins at 29.50. Sofie May was sixth, with a tiem of 33.68, and Madeline Stewart took eighth with a 35.56 finish.

Singleton was second, too,, in the 100-yard butterfly, finishing in 1:05.10. Thomas finished first among the girls in the 100 fly, clocking in at 1:13.24. Stewart finished second with a time of 1:50.89.

Veselik finished second in the 100 yard free, posting a time of 1:00.20. Zach Morris earned eighth with a time of 1:15.00.

Abby Melvin claimed fourth in the 100 free girls race, finishing in 1:15.39. Zoe Sage and Laken Foutz finished in fifh and sixth, respectively. Sage clocked in at 1:17.24, and Foutz at 1:17.33 Addyson Williams finished in 1:24.03, good for eighth place.

The Marion team of Veselik, Halsey, Singleton and Jennings finished second in the 200-yard relay, clocking in at 1:52.78, the same as the Abindon team. The girls crew of Sage, Fouz, Williams and Umbarger finished in third with a time of 2:18.58.

Sawyer Jennings took first in the 100 back, touching the wall at 1:04.71. Melvin was second in the girls race, posting a 1:21.86 finish.

Zach Morris finished second in the boys 100 breast, clocking in at 1:20.00. Halsey took fourth with a time of 1:27.55. Umbarger was third in the girls 100 breast, finishing in 1:36.21.

The Marion team of Blevins, May, Melvin and Thomas took first in the 400-yard freestyle relay, clocking in at 4:46.44.

Patrick Henry’s girls finished second as a team at a meet at Virginia High, behind the juggernaut that is Galax swimming. The Rebels had 45 points to Galax’s 174. The PH boys finished in third with 19 points.

Team Results

Galax 174, Patrick Henry 45, Union 13, Gate City 12, Virginia High 10, Wise County Central 8.

Individual Winners

500 Free: Cameron Boothe (PH) 6:34.21;

BOYS

Team Results

Virginia High 137, Galax 59, Patrick Henry 19, Wise County Central 12, J.I. Burton 6.

Individual Winners

100 Free: Hunter Wright (PH)