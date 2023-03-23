Pastor Ted Anders’ message to us at Mt. Mitchell Church on Sunday, March 19, was from Acts 20. As Paul was on his way to Jerusalem for Pentecost, he stopped on his way at Ephesus to bid the elders of the church farewell as he told them would not see them again. He was nearing the completion of his mission to proclaim the good news about the grace of God. He told the elders to keep watch over themselves and their flock, which the Holy Spirit had placed in their care. He told them that fierce wolves would come among them telling lies and lead many astray. Isn’t that what is happening to us today? So many “things” are pulling our young people away from the worship of God and our dear Savior, Jesus Christ, who willingly went to the cross so our sins could be forgiven. Praise to God!