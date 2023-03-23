Pastor Ted Anders’ message to us at Mt. Mitchell Church on Sunday, March 19, was from Acts 20. As Paul was on his way to Jerusalem for Pentecost, he stopped on his way at Ephesus to bid the elders of the church farewell as he told them would not see them again. He was nearing the completion of his mission to proclaim the good news about the grace of God. He told the elders to keep watch over themselves and their flock, which the Holy Spirit had placed in their care. He told them that fierce wolves would come among them telling lies and lead many astray. Isn’t that what is happening to us today? So many “things” are pulling our young people away from the worship of God and our dear Savior, Jesus Christ, who willingly went to the cross so our sins could be forgiven. Praise to God!
The Lenten service, Soup and the Word,” will be held on Tuesday, March 28, at the Wytheville Baptist Church at noon. Everyone is invited to attend.
Happy birthday to Phillip Hylton on March 28, Eric Polstra on March 30 and T.J. Mitchell on March 31.
Our prayer concerns are Phil and Mildred Green, Russell Rogers, Cason Gravley, Sherry Tate, Deedy Hurst, Carson Frye, Phyllis Suthers, David Safewright, David Hedrick, Debbie H. Burress, Burley and Virginia Thomas; Amy, C.W., Robert and Pam Burnett; Nancy Hall; Dollie Monroe; Grace Davis; Colleen Dunford; Shirley Ashley; Linda Porter, Jody Cantrell; Judy Rorrer; Mary Johnson; Edna Frye; Adrain Kearns; James and Beth Hurst; Jean Hurst; Janie Bralley; Wanda Umberger; Tyler Arney; Dewey Clemons Jr.; Rachel Selfe; Richard and Karen Mize; Jeanie Burcham; John Goins; Kathy Arnold; Michelle Fisher; Phyllis Viars; A.R. Frye; Joyce Layne, Alfred and Diane Stephens, Ted Anders; Laura Brewer; Larry Watson; Larry Martin; Marveen Brooks; Randy Umberger; Dick Boyd; Jeff Dean; Richard Goins; Richard Lambert; Jean Hurst; Andy Burcham; Donnie Hedrick; our country and its leaders; our military personnel and their families; first responders; health care workers; teachers; pastors; social workers; Ukraine crisis; all disaster victims and world peace.
Grace Circuit Bible study is each Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. in the basement of Mt. Mitchell Church. Everyone is welcome.
About this time of the year, for the last few years, an unusual bird has paid me a visit. I spotted the towhee on Saturday morning. I saw him three days in a row, but haven’t seen him since. He is more an insect eater rather than the seed eater. Maybe he will be back next year. I’m enjoying the finches and cardinals plus other species.
Have a great week and count your blessings.