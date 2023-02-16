Happy birthday to Kevin Jones on Feb. 19; Christy F. Rogers and Tim Layne on Feb. 20; Helen Coley on Feb. 23; and Christopher Lester on Feb. 25.

Happy anniversary to Robin and Duane Snavely on Feb. 24.

The Rev. Doug Silvers’ message on Sunday morning was “Abram Righteous? I reckon so” taken from Genesis 15:1-6. The choir (all ladies) had our special music, “Come to Jesus.”

Our Ash Wednesday service at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church will be on Feb. 22 at 6 p.m.

The United Women in Faith will have its call to prayer and self-denial program on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 5:15 p.m.

Congratulations to Noah Shinault and Cassandra Davis who were united in marriage on Feb. 9. Cassandra is the daughter of Joseph Davis and the granddaughter of John and Zettia Davis.

P.J. and I delivered food from Mt. Pleasant UMC to Agape Food Pantry on Monday.

Sign on a veterinary clinic: “Our dog swallowed a bag of Scrabble tiles. The vet is checking him out. No word yet.”

We had a weird weather day on Sunday. It was cold, windy and lots of rain. Some people had snow, sleet and ice. There was no school in Wythe County on Monday.

Riddle

Q: Is it crazy to be afraid of cats?

A: Depends. Are you a man or a mouse?

Tidbit: On Feb. 5, 1893, 48 attended Sunday school with a collection of 34 cents. The day was cloud and cold. Brother Crowgey held the worship service.

Quote: “One way to defend the church is to attend it.”

Our prayer concerns are all those on the sick list, those in the hospital or nursing homes, those having medical tests, those who have lost loved ones, our churches and communities, our country and its leaders.

Bible verse: “There is hope for your future, says the Lord. Your children will come again to their own land.” Jeremiah 31:17.