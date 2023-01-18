 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blues sweep Bulldogs

Richlands sweeps Tazewell

In a matchup between two of Southwest Virginia’s most prolific scorers, Tazewell’s Johan Willis won the individual point total battle and Colton Mullins of Richlands got to celebrate a team win.

Willis scored 30 points for Tazewell, but Mullins had 29 points as Richlands prevailed in a Southwest District battle that was a back-and-forth affair.

In the end, though, it was Richlands that swiped the 73-70 win for the boys.

On the girls’ side, the Blue Tornado rocked the Bulldogs 83-34.

Tazewell was paced by Maddie Day’s 18 points.

G-Men edge Marion

Markel Ray’s 14-point performance led the way for Graham as the G-Men held off Marion for a 58-51 Southwest District road win.

Connor Roberts (11 points) and Jamel Floyd (10 points) also scored in double digits for the bunch from Bluefield in a game that didn’t end until nearly 10:30 p.m.

The G-Men led 18-3 after one quarter and 34-12 at halftime and then withstood at late Marion charge. Reid Osborne of the Scarlet Hurricanes led all scorers with 14 points.

