Scheduled for a preliminary hearing next week on two felony charges, a Wythe County man accused in a June 2022 slaying was denied bond on Wednesday.

Kenneth Michael Sayers, 55, of Max Meadows will stay locked up while awaiting trial on charges of second-degree murder and being a felon in possession of ammunition in the shooting death of Lloyd Trenton Stilwell.

In a brief court hearing on Wednesday, Sayers’ attorney, Paul Cassell, said Sayers, a longtime Wythe County resident, had medical needs that needed to be addressed outside the jail.

Opposing Sayers’ release, Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones, though, pointed to Sayers’ criminal record that includes convictions in Virginia and North Carolina.

Jones said Sayers admitted to shooting Stilwell.

Finding that he would be a danger to the community if released, Judge Josiah Showalter denied Sayers’ bond appeal.

Sayers has a preliminary hearing set for Feb. 9 in Wythe County General District Court. If a judge finds probable cause, he’ll send the charges to a grand jury. If Sayers is indicted, he’ll stand trial in Circuit Court.

According to the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, Stilwell sustained a gunshot wound to the chest, and his body was found in a driveway off Stone Drive in Max Meadows.

Police said Sayers, who called 911 to report finding Stilwell’s body, initially denied shooting Stilwell, but later confessed.

He’s being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail in Dublin.

Wytheville man facing animal cruelty charge

A March 14 trial date has been set for a Wytheville man accused of misdemeanor animal cruelty.

Trey Austin Leonard was arrested on Jan. 13 by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office following the investigation of a TikTok video showing what appeared to be the abuse of a cat.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, officers watched the video where “it appeared that a criminal act had in fact taken place.”

Leonard is free on bond while awaiting trial.

If convicted, he faces up to a year in jail and a fine.