Narrows Livestock Auction Market Inc.

Date: July 15, 2023

Total Number of Head: 358

Total Sales: $353,342.15

STOCKER FEEDER CATTLE: Number of Head: 246

STEERS :

200-400 lbs 210.00 to 234.00 AVG: 224.00

401-600 lbs 175.00 to 244.00 AVG: 234.00

601-800 lbs 134.00 to 230.00 AVG: 209.00

801-999 lbs 206.00

BULLS:

200-400 lbs 96.00 to 225.00 AVG: 219.00 401-600 lbs 142.00 to 226.00 AVG: 216.00

601-800 lbs 111.00 to 205.00 AVG: 180.00

801-999 lbs 100.00 to 175.00 AVG: 139.00

HEIFERS:

200- 400 lbs 75.00 to 200.00 AVG: 176.00

401-600 lbs 49.00 to 232.00 AVG: 195.00

601-800 lbs 110.00 to 218.00 AVG: 183.00

1000-1199 lbs 120.00

SLAUGHTER CATTLE: Number of Head: 55

COWS: 73.00 to 106.00 AVG: 91.00

BULLS: 89.00 to 123.00 AVG: 111.00

GOATS: Number of Head: 11 Sold by Head 50.00 to 130.00

BABY CALVES SOLD BY THE HEAD: Number of Head: 16 120.00 to 350.00 AVG: 250.00

COW/CALF PAIRS SOLD BY HEAD: Number of Pairs: 6 1075.00 to 1400.00 AVG: 1300.00

BRED COWS SOLD BY HEAD: Number of Head: 14 900.00 to 1750.00 AVG: 1300.00

HEIFERS SOLD BY THE HEAD: Number of Head: 1 1000.00

BULLS SOLD BY THE HEAD: Number of Head: 3 1200.00 to 2025.00 AVG: 1700.00

Wythe County VA Livestock Auction

Weekly Auction for Thu Jul 13, 2023 All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated Feeder Cattle 180 head Feeder Steers 64 head Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1 200- 300 214.00 300- 400 257.00 400- 500 244.00-257.00 500- 600 200.00-224.00 600- 700 178.00-221.00 700- 800 219.00 800- 900 180.00 900-1000 160.00-170.00 Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2 400- 500 257.00 500- 600 180.00-221.00 600- 700 212.00 700- 800 217.00 900-1000 140.00 Feeder Holstein Steers 8 head Feeder Holstein Steers Large 2-3 200- 300 80.00 400- 500 100.00-130.00 500- 600 124.00 600- 700 128.00 900-1000 112.00 1000-1100 118.00 1100+ 110.00-120.00 Feeder Heifers 80 head Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1 200- 300 205.00 300- 400 164.00-176.00 400- 500 190.00 500- 600 190.00-192.00 600- 700 182.00-188.00 700- 800 219.00 800- 900 148.00 Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2 200- 300 175.00 300- 400 162.00-171.00 400- 500 176.00 500- 600 178.00 600- 700 178.00 Feeder Bulls 28 head Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1 400- 500 200.00-214.00 500- 600 194.00-198.00 600- 700 170.00-182.00 700- 800 184.00 800- 900 127.00 900-1000 110.00-116.00 Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2 400- 500 222.00 500- 600 210.00 600- 700 184.00 Slaughter Cattle 92 head Slaughter Cows 79 head Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean 850-1200 95.00-102.00 1200-1600 98.00-107.00 Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding 1200-1600 108.00-131.00 Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean 800-1200 110.00 1200-2000 105.00-112.00 Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding 1200-2000 114.00 Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean 750- 850 75.00-86.00 850-1200 71.00-102.00 Slaughter Bulls 13 head Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2 1000-1500 107.00-116.00 1500-2500 121.00-126.00 Slaughter Bulls High Yielding 1000-1500 124.00-129.00 1500-2500 130.00-144.00 Cows Returned To Farm 2 head Medium and Large 1, 6-8 years old 1140-1350 900.00-1175.00 per head Cows With Calves At Side 4 pair Medium and Large 1, 4 years old with calves 250-400 lbs 925-1105 1075.00-1710.00 per pair Wythe County VA Livestock Video Sale for July 13, 2023 All Cattle Weaned and Vaccinated On-Farm Feeder Cattle 67 (Steers 67) Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1 Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price 67 700-800 750 252.00 252.00 Source: Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services USDA-VA Market News, Richmond, VA 804.786.3947 www.vdacs.virginia.gov/marketnews market.news@vdacs.virginia.gov