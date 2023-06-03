Mrs. Lucille Kinkade departed Rye Valley a few days ago for that Eternal One-Room School and she will be both missed and long-remembered, especially by those of us who first learned about life, responsibility and long division under her steady direction in the old Teas school on its little knoll overlooking George’s Branch.

Her obituary in the papers listed her college degrees and many contributions to the education system of Smyth County, but I remember the quiet woman — young back then — who arrived early at the cavernous two-room building to get the coal-fired pot-bellied stove red hot for us third- and fourth-graders who sometimes arrived near frozen after we’d trudged through snowdrifts for half-a-mile or more.

We always started our day pledging allegiance and we meant it and then anybody who wanted to sing a song was welcomed up front to belt one out before Mrs. Kinkade got down to the serious business of preparing our young minds for a world beyond our simple dirt roads and hollows.

Looking back, we were the sort of bunch that only a mother could love but she, I am convinced even nearly three score and ten years later, truly did. We were a scruffy bunch: our clothes were clean but had patches on top of patches; few of us, if any, ever had a clean handkerchief for our runny noses; and for us bathing and toothbrushing were largely once-a-week events.

Sure, she had to correct some of our behavior with her trusty paddle — some of us (me) more than others — but never once did she punish anyone in anger and, a few seconds later, smiled and introduced us through our geography books to a world we imagined through her patient descriptions.

I remember once, way back when hiking the Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Maine was something hardly anyone had ever done, she spotted a through-hiker passing our fence, immediately canceled whatever lesson we were on and led the lot of us to the fence and let us listen for more than an hour as the trekker recounted for us his adventures.

Another time she got the idea for all of us to become musicians so she somehow arranged for us to obtain cheap metal or plastic flutes and did her best to acquaint us with music. Some of the girls did pretty well but most of us boys decided our flutes served better as tomahawks than paeons to Pan.

The old school is gone now as are many of my classmates of that time and place but I can never pass that little knoll without remembering the lady who I am certain was the finest teacher anybody ever had.

Or ever will have. She lived a century plus a year and a few days but she will live in the hearts and souls of many for a long, long time.

Goodbye Mrs. Kinkade. You done good. (Yes, Ma’am, I know I should’ve said “did”.)