LTE: Charging at rest stops

Pandering to the "wokesters?"

First off, major upgrades would be required at all rest stops. Increasing size, waiting areas for people and then maintenance, in addition to the plug-ins, and increase electric capacity.

    Then we should just also look at the cars themselves – the initial cost and those wonderful batteries. Yes, the batteries. The mining machine, all components for the battery are from ore mined. That mining machine must move 500 tons of earth and uses 900 to 1,000 gallons of fuel in a 12-hour shift for a start. Then you need 25 pounds of lithium, 60 pounds of nickel, 44 pounds of manganese, 30 pounds of cobalt, 200 pounds of copper and 400 pounds of Al, steel, plastic etc......averaging 750-1,000 pounds of raw minerals that are needed to make a battery that stores electricity made by oil, gas, coal, nuclear or water (and tiny fraction of wind and solar). Don't forget battery life.

People are also reading…

    Duhhhh......what's more efficient ? Cutting out the mining of the limited earth minerals and related manufacturing gets us back to what has sustained us for more than 100 years - gas. And don't forget that refining lithium from ore requires 75 semi loads of sulfuric acid a day.

    So EVs are not better for the environment or our pocketbooks, and certainly all the apocalyptic imagery of using our fossil fuels is unwarranted.

 We do not need charging stations at our rest stops for all reasons stated. Also ask yourself if the state built gas stations...I think not.

    So stop  the "feel good" proposals, tell people the real truth and support our gas and coal industries ! Your car, your choice.... not on my dime.

 Linda Meyer

Speedwell

