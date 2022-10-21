Marion civic club helps rehab historic Black church, modern museum

As a civic service organization, they undertake work that benefits the community. They also build community partnerships that lead to more knowledge of all that Marion and Smyth County feature.

That’s a key, said Heather Bunch of the Marion Morning Rotary Club. As she and other club members worked on improvement projects at the Mount Pleasant Preservation Society’s museum and center, Bunch reflected their focus “brings energy to the project.” Looking at the historic brick church, she said, service projects bring people to a place that they then learn about and become attached to as they work on it. Finally, she said, “they go tell others.”

“We have this remarkable building on Main Street and there are so many people who don’t know about it,” Bunch said.

The building, at 320 S. Main St. in Marion, began as Mt. Pleasant Church founded in 1871 by a group of free Blacks and others who had been enslaved. After serving as a hub for the Black community for 131 years, Mount Pleasant Methodist Church closed in 2002.

One of its former members, the late Evelyn Thompson Lawrence began to envision a different future for the structure.

Among its founding members was Lawrence’s grandmother Sallie, who as an enslaved child shed her tears on the Crying Tree, a white oak that still grows behind Marion’s fire department.

Lawrence, a Marion educator, historian and community advocate, imagined a museum, cultural center and small performance hall in the onetime church. Lawrence, according to a museum brochure, “had a vision of creating a museum that recognized a people whose voices and contributions to our community and the world have either been forgotten, or too long ignored.

While it took years, just months before Lawrence’s death in 2015 she was presented with the deed to her home church.

Since her death, some of her former students have continued to pursue her vision and have established a non-profit that serves as a historical repository for Smyth County’s and Southwest Virginia’s Black community and that also acts as a community center.

However, at 151 years old, the former church needs a good bit of care.

Earlier this year, Caring For Our Community did some of the needed work.

Then, Marion Morning Rotary began working to get grant funds to help.

Bunch, who wrote the grant application, said the civic club put money it raised together with some community donations to the society for $3,000 to match a Rotary District grant of another $3,000.

With that money in hand, club members have begun working on repairs to doors, windows and decking, needed painting, trimming shrubbery and removing vines, landscaping, and cleaning brick.

For two stained glass windows, the club asked Rotarian Chris Stevens to help. Stevens, who works professionally with historic windows, undertook the work, and Marilyn and Gary Peacock donated the needed glass. Malcolm Brown supplied a bucket truck to reach a higher window, while Caring For Our Community provided other equipment, including a power washer.

Allen Kelly of Caring For Our Community said the work would require more sessions, especially to repair and install the windows.

Diane Hayes with the society helped with the work. She reflected that the organization’s board only consists of five people. “It’s just a load off when you regularly come by and see all that needs to be done,” she said, then added, “The Lord always makes a way.”