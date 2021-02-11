Proposal moves ahead for treatment center to serve region

The Virginia Senate has passed a bill 39-0 that would bring a residential drug treatment center closer to reality for Smyth County and all of Southwest Virginia. The bill is now being evaluated by the House of Delegates Committee on General Laws.
The legislation would allow the governor to lease a now-unused building on the Southwestern Virginia Mental Health Institute campus to Mount Rogers Community Services Board for the center. The center is part of a vision created by a cross-section of Smyth County and regional leaders who recognized the critical need for a residential treatment center in the region where none currently exists.
A longtime leader of the project is John Graham, Smyth County’s clerk of circuit court, a pastor and community advocate. Graham was a part of that consortium of leaders who were tapped to help assess Smyth County’s health needs when Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont were preparing to merge and form Ballad Health. Members of the group included Legal Aid’s director, the school superintendent, county sheriff and a variety of health and mental health leaders among others.
In 2019, Graham explained that once they assessed the needs and saw how serious many of them were, the group members couldn’t walk away once their report was filed. They had to act.
Residential treatment has proved to be one of the greatest and most daunting challenges. However, the plan they’re pursuing would establish the Appalachian Center for Hope, a regional, multi-faceted treatment facility in Marion on the grounds of the institute.
The consortium has its eye on a long unused building at the institute that is in need of some rehab.
All of this region’s legislators have toured the building and expressed support for the project.
Last week, Graham remembered the late Sen. Ben Chafin suggesting during that tour, “Why don’t you all go big and serve all of Southwest Virginia?”
Those words provided the group the necessary incentive to do just that.
“That gave us the encouragement to press the go pedal,” Graham said.
Speaking before the Senate’s General Laws Committee last month, Graham shared Chafin’s role in the project with the legislators, who continue to mourn their peer’s loss to COVID-19.
Graham also gave a nod to Sen. Todd Pillion for championing the legislation.
In 2019, Del. Israel O’Quinn expressed his support for the proposal, saying, "I've toured the proposed facility, which currently is not being utilized to its best and highest use. There is certainly a need for such a facility in our region so folks don't have to travel to the other side of the state. Our delegation will be supporting the conveyance of the property to help make this a reality."
A similar bill was introduced in the 2020 General Assembly session, but became bogged down because it contained a request for funding in addition to the use of the building.