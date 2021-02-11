Proposal moves ahead for treatment center to serve region

The consortium has its eye on a long unused building at the institute that is in need of some rehab.

All of this region’s legislators have toured the building and expressed support for the project.

Last week, Graham remembered the late Sen. Ben Chafin suggesting during that tour, “Why don’t you all go big and serve all of Southwest Virginia?”

Those words provided the group the necessary incentive to do just that.

“That gave us the encouragement to press the go pedal,” Graham said.

Speaking before the Senate’s General Laws Committee last month, Graham shared Chafin’s role in the project with the legislators, who continue to mourn their peer’s loss to COVID-19.

Graham also gave a nod to Sen. Todd Pillion for championing the legislation.

In 2019, Del. Israel O’Quinn expressed his support for the proposal, saying, "I've toured the proposed facility, which currently is not being utilized to its best and highest use. There is certainly a need for such a facility in our region so folks don't have to travel to the other side of the state. Our delegation will be supporting the conveyance of the property to help make this a reality."