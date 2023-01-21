Crooked Road to present Becky Buller, Hollow Ground in Marion

The Crooked Road plans to present The Becky Buller Band and opener Hollow Ground at The Lincoln Theatre in Marion on Friday, April 14, at 7 p.m.

Becky Buller is a multi-instrumentalist, singer, and songwriter from St. James, Minn., whose compositions can be heard on records by Ricky Skaggs, Rhonda Vincent, and Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, to name just a few.

She is the recipient of 10 IBMA awards, including the 2016 Fiddler and Female Vocalist of the Year as well as the 2020 Collaborative Recording of the Year for “The Barber’s Fiddle” and the 2020 Song of the Year for co-writing and fiddling on Special Consensus’ “Chicago Barn Dance.”

She was a 2020 nominee for SPBGMA’s Fiddle Player of the Year as well as being involved as a musician and songwriter on three albums nominated for 2020 Grammys. She was a nominee for the 2021 IBMA Songwriter of the Year.

The entire Becky Buller Band is comprised of master musicians with touring and performing pedigrees, including Ned Luberecki, 2018 IBMA Banjo Player of the Year; Daniel Hardin, vocals; Wes Lee, 2001 MerleFest mandolin champion; Jacob Groopman, lead guitar and vocals.

Hollow Ground will open the night with their bluegrass and gospel repertoire.

Hollow Ground is led by Millard Edwards and is formed by members who have extensive playing experience. The band has been entertaining audiences in the Tri-Cities and neighboring states, as well as for select Crooked Road events for over 10 years.

To buy tickets and for more information, visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/35601/production/1146853?performanceId=11205598. Early bird ticket pricing is $15 through March 15. Ticket prices go up to $20 on March 16. Senior and student tickets are available for $15. The Lincoln Theatre is at 117 E Main St, Marion.

The Crooked Road and this project are supported [in part] by the Virginia Commission for the Arts, which receives support from the Virginia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts. Support for this performance also comes from an award from the National Endowment for the Arts American Rescue Plan grant program.

For more information about The Crooked Road, visit www.thecrookedroadva.com, call 276-492-2400 ext. 2409, or email info@thecrookedroad.org.