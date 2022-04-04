2 Bedroom Home in Atkins - $119,900

Very nice 2 BR 1 BA ranch home in Atkins! Great location in the county with no town taxes, yet close to I-81. Gorgeous lot with rolling views from the backyard! Large living area with propane gas fireplace. Open kitchen with newer cabinets. Bathroom with new walk-in shower. Full unfinished walkout basement that could be finished for extra living space. Covered front porch. Metal roof is under 10 years old. Fenced-in yard and paved driveway as well as a large 24 X 24 work building and smaller outbuilding. All appliances will convey. Perfect first home or second home in the mountains!