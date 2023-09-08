To Kill a Mockingbird is arguably the most beloved book in the history of American literature because of its unprecedented exposure to multiple prejudices. Having Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel brought to the stage at Abingdon’s legendary Barter Theatre is the most fitting tribute any such masterpiece could receive. As the official State Theater of Virginia celebrates its 90th season as the longest-running venue of its kind in the nation, bringing To Kill a Mockingbird to a sold-out crowd on its opening day of September 2nd, was an emotionally-stirring experience to say the least, of which my wife, daughter and I were honored to behold. It is the ultimate show of the season and is not to be missed.

Christopher Sergel’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s 1960 novel was a faithful nod to the unduplicable original text, which the entire Barter Theatre ensemble executed to phenomenal proportions. Derek Smith’s impeccable set design brings to life the neighborhood where Atticus Finch (Nicholas Piper) and his children Jeremy (Garrett Summitt) and Jean Louise (Libby Zabit), better known as Jem and Scout, live and enjoy a happy, impoverished life in 1930s Alabama.

I must admit to being partial to the 1962 film that brought legendary Barter alum Gregory Peck an Academy Award as Atticus and made Mary Badham the youngest Oscar nominee at that point in history as Scout. No one could top their performances. However, the work done by Summitt as Jem and Christopher White as Charles Baker “Dill” Harris, whose real-life alter ego is Harper Lee’s childhood playmate and fellow legendary writer Truman Capote, were my family’s favorite characters. It is not easy for adult actors to be convincing as children, but these gentlemen did so flawlessly with the utmost authenticity, emotion, innocence, heart and humor. White’s performance revealed not only the mannerisms and persona for the ideal Dill Harris, but of Capote himself, which I thought was the best possible portrayal for this character.

Among my personal favorite performers in this show was Rita Cole, who delivered a perfect Calpurnia. While she is undoubtedly as upset as Jem and Scout over Tom Robinson’s trial, her devotion to their welfare never wavers as she scolds them for exposing themselves to the vulgar testimony. Her unwavering strength and focus, as portrayed by Cole, is worthy of the highest laurels. Terrance Jackson, known for his comedy relief as a former Barter Player, shines as a dramatic A-lister with his heart-wrenching portrayal of African American Tom Robinson.

He is wrongfully-accused of raping Mayella Ewell played by Zoe Velling, who looked, sounded and moved every inch like the abused woman that was her character. John Hardy also appeared every bit the evil perpetrator that was her father Bob Ewell. Used to seeing Hardy in his one-man interpretation of A Christmas Carol, which I will again in December, his epitome of human hatred proves the actor’s versatility in spades. Another victim of such bigotry is shown in the powerful performance of Marissa Emerson. As Tom Robinson’s wife Helen, her raw emotion over the senseless and inevitable death of her husband is keenly felt by any audience member with a beating heart. Sarah Van Deusen, another former Barter Player now among the main repertoire of actors, is great in every role she plays. As neighborhood gossip Stephanie Crawford, she cemented her perfect record with flying colors. As Judge Taylor, Zacchaeus Kimbrell delivers his finest role to date, also portraying Mr. Cunningham.

There are several aspects of the play that my family and I particularly enjoyed, especially the submersion of the audience into the midst of the action. For example, when Jem gets angry because Atticus refuses to play in the father’s football game, he throws his own football into the audience and heads well into the orchestra section to retrieve it. When Jacob Nuti delivers the ill-fated jury verdict to the stage, he emerges from the back of the house to do so. Likewise, Kimbrell’s call for a 15-minute recess to initiate intermission, makes the audience feel as though they are actual courtroom spectators, which adds to the suspense and enthralling ambience of the play. So did the fight scenes featuring Barter favorite Justin Tyler Lewis as Arthur “Boo” Radley, which were performed entirely in darkness with the exception of a few strobe flashes provided by lighting designer Andrew Morehouse. The inclusion of the audience was the next best thing to being at Barter’s Smith Theatre across the street.

In terms of dialogue, there are more than a few lines that stuck with me. Following the end of the trial, a devastated Jem asks his father how the jury could convict Tom Robinson so unjustly.

“I don’t know, son, but they did before and they will again,” Atticus replies. “It’s just a shame that when they do, only children weep.”

When an equally distraught Dill suddenly announces he wants to be a clown, Jem rebukes him, saying that clowns are the ones who are sad.

“I’m going to be a different kind of clown,” he asserts through his tears. “I’m going to laugh right in their faces.”

Though To Kill a Mockingbird is a work of fiction, its context is truer to life than most nonfiction. Oftentimes, real life doesn’t come with happy endings. No one in To Kill a Mockingbird had a happy ending, not the Finches, Mayella Ewell, or Boo Radley, and certainly not the Robinsons. Yet, the story also showcases the beauty of life in the importance of family, love and compassion for our fellow human beings, and the joy of the simple things in life such as sitting on the front porch during a summer evening or playing in the backyard as a child. Life is beautiful, miserable and should be treated as the precious, uncertain and fleeting gift that it is. That is the universal message of Barter Theatre’s To Kill a Mockingbird, which runs through November 4th. Call (276) 628-3991 or visit www.bartertheatre.com to get your tickets now.