Baseball

Indians edge Chilhowie

When Caleb Roberts lofted a pop-up to shallow center field with two outs in the top of the seventh inning of a tie game on Thursday he wasn’t exactly feeling confident.

“I was ready to head back to the dugout,” Roberts said.

Instead, he wound up on first base as the ball dropped in safely and plated Trevor Shelton for the go-ahead run as the Indians earned a 5-4 win over the Chilhowie Warriors in the semifinals of the Hogoheegee District tournament and clinched a spot in the VHSL Region 1D tournament.

Rural Retreat (17-5) squares off with Lebanon in today’s Hogoheegee title game.

Thursday’s semifinal clash was typical of Chilhowie and Rural Retreat’s contests this season as both teams are evenly-matched. The Indians have a 2-1 lead in the season series.

Justin Pritchard connected for a game-tying RBI single in the top of the seventh, while leadoff man Tucker Fontaine went 3-for-4.

“It took a lot of team work to get out here and do what we did,” said Rural Retreat junior Noah Bandrimer. “We had pride in the end. We played as a team and we came out and finished it as a team.”

Bandrimer pitched two scoreless innings to get the win. He had been hampered by an arm injury recently.

“It felt great today,” Bandrimer said. “My fastball, my curveball. Everything was great.”

Bandrimer is having a banner season for the Indians.

“He does anything he can for us,” said Rural Retreat coach Van Harris. “First base, second base, third base; he’s pitched for us. He’d go in the outfield if I asked him to.”

Chilhowie received two hits from Dawson Tuell, but stranded nine baserunners.

“Everything was going as planned up until the top of the seventh inning,” said Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson. “We squandered way too many opportunities early in the game.”

The Warriors (13-8) play Patrick Henry in today’s third-place game as the winner earns a spot in the Region 1D tournament and the loser calls it a season. Chilhowie finished third in the 2022 Hogoheegee District tournament and ended up winning the regional championship.

“A lot of these guys were on that team,” Robinsson said. “They know what’s got to be done.”

Marion bests Bearcats

Cade Terry connected for a three-run double and Mason Pugh had a two-run double among his two hits as the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes won a Southwest District game at DeVault Stadium, 12-7.

VHS had already clinched the SWD regular-season title, but Marion became the first district squad to vanquish the Bearcats this season and spoiled the regular-season finale for the Bristolians. Four Marion pitchers combined to hurl a five-hitter.

Cody Griffith had two hits for VHS.

Rural Retreat takes Hogo win over Northwood

Noah Bandrimer had two hits and scored two runs as Rural Retreat notched a 7-2 win over Northwood in the first round of the Hogoheegee District tournament.

Justin Gilman and Trevor Shelton combined to pitch a four-hitter with 11 strikeouts.

Bandrimer, Kaiden Atkinson and Brady Sturgill scored two runs for Rural Retreat, which plays Chilhowie today in a semifinal clash at Emory & Henry College. The winner receives an automatic bid to the Region 1D tournament.

PH tops Holston

Aidan Monahan had a double, single, drove in a run and scored a run, while also picking up the win in relief in Patrick Henry’s 5-4 Hogoheegee District tournament win over Holston on Wednesday night.

Conner Kausch and Carson Street had two hits each and Alex Brown tripled for the Rebels, which improved to 10-10 after winning just three games last season.

Holston managed just five hits off Harrison Addair and Monahan, with Brady Statzer driving two runs for the Cavaliers.

Softball

Rural Retreat whips Chilhowie

Elaina Terry hit a fourth inning grand slam and Kailey Davidson slapped a three-run shot in the second to lift the Indians to an 11-6 Hogoheegee District tournament opening round win over the Warriors.

Lacey Brown added two hits and two RBIs for Rural Retreat. Terry had four RBIs and Davidson had three. Jenna Mutter picked up the win in the circle.

Madi Preston had two hits, including a solo home run in the first inning for Chilhowie.

Cavs cruise to win over Panthers

Rily Cobler had four hits, including two doubles and a triple, and drove in four runs, while also scattering six hits and striking out nine in the Cavaliers’ Hogoheegee District tournament opening round home win over the Panthers.

Holston bested Northwood 16-6.

MJ Musser and Sydney Bishop had three RBIs apiece for Holston. Molly Turner and Musser each scored three runs, while eight different Cavaliers finished with at least two hits apiece.

Kaylee Frye had three hits, including a home run and double, and drove in three runs for Northwood. Lillian Ball had two hits and joined Frye by scoring two runs apiece.

Tennis

SWD crowns individual champs

Robert Clem of Richlands captured the Southwest District boys singles championship on Wednesday, while Parker White captured the SWD girls crown.

Clem defeated Caden Burchett of Marion, while White topped Virginia High's Maddie Bishop.

White and Maddie Austin defeated Graham's Jordyn Lambert and Rileigh Gibson in the girls doubles competition, while Clem and Cooper Hurst took the boys title from Burchett and a Marion teammate.

The Marion boys' team finished 8-0 in the district and were the Southwest champs.

Track

Southwest District

at Virginia High School

BOYS

Team Scores

Virginia High 144, Richlands 68, Marion 47, Tazewell 46, Graham 7.

Individual Winners

4x800 relay: VH 15:35.60; 110 hurdles: Elwood Parks (VH) 16.43; 100 meters: Cassius Harris (TZ) 11.01; 1600 meters: Domenico Bruzzo-Morello (MR) 5:02.68; 4x100 relay: RL 44.75; 400 meters: Lewis Stuart (VH) 56.57; 300 hurdles: Elwood Parks (VH) 45.80; 800 meters: Gamble Stevens (VH) 2:11.83; 200 meters: Chance Browning (RL) 23.09; 3200 meters: Domenico Bruzzo-Morello (MR) 11:04.85; 4x400 relay: VH 3:52.75; Shot put: Brody Jones (VH) 48'10"; Long jump: Cassius Harris (TZ) 20'0.50"; High jump: Colton Mullins (RL) 5'6"; Triple jump: Cassius Harris (TZ) 40'9.75"; Discus: Brody Jones (VH) 125'2".

GIRLS

Team Scores

Virginia High 97, Marion 86, Tazewell 76, Richlands 17, Graham 11.

Individual Winners

4x800 relay: VH 15:37.44; 100 hurdles: Summer Ward (TZ) 19.25; 100 meters: Ellie Cobb (VH) 13.21; 1600 meters: Lauren Keene (TZ) 5:30.78; 4x100 relay: MR 54.91; 400 meters: Ellie Cobb (VH) 1:05.61; 3200 meters: Ruby Hoerter (MR) 13"39.12; 4x400 relay: RL 4:59.70; Discus: Landri Lallende (TZ) 133'5"; High jump: Raegan Cox (MR) 5'1"; 300 hurdles: Summer Ward (TZ) 59.03; 800 meters: Lauren Keene (TZ) 2:39.64; 200 meters: Ellie Cobb (VH) 27.57; Long jump: Raegan Cox (MR) 34'6"; Shot put: Landri Lallende (TZ) 32'7".

Coming Up

Future Cane Camp set

Marion Senior High School will host a Future Hurricane Basketball Camp from June 5-7 for boys and girls in first- through eighth-grades. The camp will run from 1 to 4 p.m. at the MSHS gym. Cost is $50 and includes a camp T-shirt. To register, email adamburchett@scsb.org or call 276-780-5912.