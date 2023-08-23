Bland County Fair 2023 is set for three days of family fun Aug. 24-26 at the fairgrounds in Bland.

Activities for the 97th annual event begin with a parade at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday followed by opening ceremonies in the shelter. Parade lineup begins at 6 p.m. at Bland Elementary School. Announcement of parade winners will follow opening ceremonies.

Thursday also includes agricultural games at 7:15 p.m., dog show at 7:30 p.m., music from Lily Comer at 7:30 p.m., and a new acrobatics performance called Cirque Adventures in the center ring at 8 p.m.

The Bland County Athletics dunk tank will be up and operating Thursday from 7-9 p.m. All proceeds will go to American Cancer Society in honor of Jerry Scott and Johnny Goins.

Friday’s events start with a gospel sing at 6:30 p.m. followed by the Mountain Empire Garden Tractor Pull at 7 p.m. and Cirque Adventures in the center ring at 8 p.m.

Saturday starts early with a 5K at 8 a.m., cornhole tourney at 10 a.m., livestock show at 10 a.m., painting classes at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., foam party at 3 and 5 p.m., a Lip Sync Contest at 3:30 p.m., Brandon Owen Magic at 4 p.m., and the Cirque Adventures in the center ring at 8 p.m.

The Mountain Empire Antique Tractor Pull is scheduled at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday evening offers a trio of musical events featuring Georgia Randall at 5:15 p.m., James Stiltner and Keenas McIntosh at 6:30 p.m., and Ain’t Dead Yet at 8:15 p.m.

Mechanicsburg Christian Church will offer the car slam again where folks can pound out their frustrations by demolishing a donated vehicle.

Indoor exhibits will be accepted today, Aug. 23, at 6:30 p.m. and on Thursday, Aug. 24, at 8:30 a.m. They open for viewing on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Daily activities will include Dave’s Moonwalk, carnival type games, dunking booth, trackless train, and Wild Turkey Federation BB range.

Food vendors include 4-H, Shan’s Concessions, and Gilly’s Shaved Ice all three days plus Julie Duncan Back Home Catering on Friday and Saturday evenings, and Cross Country Jack’s BBQ on Saturday starting at 12:30 p.m.

There is free admission to the fair on Thursday. On Friday, admission is $5 for ages 10-74 starting at 6 p.m. Admission for Saturday is $5 for ages 10-74 starting at 3 p.m.

Churches and organizations are invited to set up booths for fundraising, but no bingo can be held without a license. The fair organization is still waiting on permission from the state to hold bingo games.

For more information, see Facebook posting for Bland County Fair Inc. or the website at blandcountyfair.com.