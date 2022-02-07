2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $124,900

Investment opportunity in a commercial zone along I-81. This well-kept brick home, with beautiful hardwood flooring, has over 1,000 finished square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and an additional room which could be office or nursery. With a large living room complete with brick fireplace, spacious kitchen and dining areas, this property is a comfortable home but could be converted into a business. Recent improvements include new water heater, HVAC upgrades to furnace and new windows throughout. A full basement and large attached carport with a significant yard all provide additional spacing for gathering, playground or roaming pets. Don't let this opportunity pass you by with convenience to Marion and commuting options along I-81 but hidden a little from the hustle and bustle.