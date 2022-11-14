Spartans blank Warriors

The Giles Spartans seized the momentum early and often in a 25-16, 25-19, 25-18 win over Chilhowie in a VHSL Class 1 state quarterfinal match in Saltville.

Hannah Goodwin (15 kills, eight digs), Hannah Manns (10 kills), Josie Sheets (18 assists, five kills, two blocks) and Chloe Adams (16 digs, 13 assists) led the way as Chilhowie finished the season with a record of 18-12.

“We started a little slow today, maybe a few nerves to begin with,” said Chilhowie coach Laura Robinson. “Giles is quick. We played with them, just not with the consistency we have been playing with lately.”