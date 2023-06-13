Wythe County Public Schools won several Region VII awards based on partnerships and programs designed to improve workforce readiness in Wythe County students.

Region VII covers the southwestern corner of the state from Pulaski County in the east to Lee County in the west.

The schools’ Manufacturing Excellence Program received the Creating Excellence Program award. The Education and Workforce Development Committee received the Creating Excellence Advisory Committee award. The Wytheville Wythe-Bland Chamber of Commerce and the school system received the Creating Excellence Business and Industry Partnership award.

Superintendent Dr. Wes Poole said many new programs in Wythe County are getting noticed.

“We hope to win some awards at the state level next year,” Poole stated.

In other good news for the school division, the county received a $125,000 grant to buy a five axis mill machine for the county’s Precision Machine program in Career and Technical Education. That will make Wythe County the only school system west of Danville to have this specialized piece of equipment. Board member Steve King said many manufacturing businesses in our area use this type of machine, but the training can be time-consuming and difficult. Thanks to this CTE grant, Wythe County will have students ready to use the machine on the job, giving them an employment edge.

Also, culinary arts teacher Mary Alice Watson received a $5,000 Rachael Ray grant for the food service program.

During the meeting, Poole announced the winner of the Wytheville-Wythe-Bland Chamber of Commerce 2023 Outstanding Teacher of the Year Award. It is Amy Maloskey of Rural Retreat Middle School.

Maloskey will be recognized at the August 2023 Wythe County Opening School Convocation and will receive a full scholarship to the Wytheville-Wythe-Bland Chamber of Commerce Leadership Development Program. Principals nominate teachers for the WWB Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Teacher award.

This year, nominees included: Fort Chiswell High – Josh Shrader; Rural Retreat Middle – Amy Maloskey; Fort Chiswell Middle – Kasey Crockett; Scott Middle – April Schmidt; George Wythe High – Jo Repass; Sheffey Elementary – Brigette Copas; Jackson Elementary – Melissa Copenhaver; Speedwell Elementary – Donna North; Max Meadows Elementary – Amanda May; Spiller Elementary – Lauren Jackson; Rural Retreat Elementary – Lori Ann Ryan; Wythe Technology Center – Mary Alice Watson; Rural Retreat High – Julie Carter; New Horizons – Kelly Wingate.

While the board celebrated grants and awards, it also addressed the continuing concern of the budget, since the state still has not passed one.

Poole said, “If we get a budget, it will happen after June 20. This board and the Board of Supervisors is in the same pickle as far as the budget is concerned.”

Poole noted, “Both local boards are moving ahead and doing what we are supposed to do; this locality is taking care of its responsibilities. We shall see what happens with the state.”

Poole also highlighted a change to the schools’ policy on the employee retirement health insurance benefit. Previously, employees had to have five years of consecutive service prior to retirement to receive a health insurance benefit. That has changed to a 10-year requirement. Wythe County is doing the same thing for its employees.

During the meeting, the board started the process to rename the field house at Rural Retreat High School after the late Kirk Heldreth.

The Rural Retreat stadium will retain the name of Dean Rhea.

Poole noted that Heldreth served on the school board and was an active member of the community. Five letters of support to re-name the field house have been submitted to the board, and public hearings to address the issue will occur at the beginning of the June 26 annual closeout meeting and at the July 13 regularly scheduled meeting at the school board office.

Near the end of the meeting, member Chalmer Frye made a motion to give next year’s board members a 10 percent pay raise. Frye said the last time board members got a pay increase was eight to 10 years ago. The motion passed during a roll call vote but will not take effect until Jan 1, 2024. Currently, board members earn $500 per month. This would increase their monthly pay to $550.

The board will meet again on Monday, June 26, at 6 p.m. in the school board office to close out the fiscal year.