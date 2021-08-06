 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $599,000

3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $599,000

3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $599,000

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR AN INVESTMENT? You have found it! An entire block located in the Town of Wytheville. The block is subdivided into 16 lots all with street frontage. Zoned R-3 Residential. The property also includes a house that can provide immediate income opportunities. Within walking distance to gorgeous Downtown Wytheville and all the town has to offer. Parks, shopping and dining.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics