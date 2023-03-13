Several parents addressed the Wythe County School Board with concerns regarding an incident at Fort Chiswell High School on Feb. 17, where a man was seen on campus with a rifle.

The man was arrested later in the day on Apache Run, and officers discovered two loaded semiautomatic weapons.

Max Meadows resident Robbie Patton, who is the parent of a Fort Chiswell senior, told the board he wasn’t there for attention or to make anyone look bad.

“I’m here to sound the alarm,” he said.

Patton listed several deadly scenarios that could have happened that day, urging the board and superintendent to take prevention protocols seriously.

“It seems that communication within the school, between the schools, between the schools and the central office, and between the school and the sheriff’s office is not smooth,” he said. “Schools are about relationships between people. Relationships are based on open and honest communication with all stakeholders. This is not happening at a critical moment.”

Gina Privett of Max Meadows echoed Patton’s concerns, saying the incident had not been addressed and that communication is a key factor.

“Uneducated staff more likely to have a bad outcome; people in building have to know how to deal with a crisis,” she said. “You need to keep our kids safe.”

Lorie Wyatt of Draper added that the incident was “very concerning and disturbing. The community has a lot of questions, and we deserve answers to those questions. I would like Dr. Poole and the board to address the community to give answers and try to preserve trust.”

Wyatt also said she could not find a crisis plan anywhere on the FCHS website.

During the board comments portion of the meeting, Tonya Freeman said, “in light of comments from parents on my end of the county, I think we need to respond to these questions in some manner.”

Superintendent Wes Poole said he’s happy to speak with anyone and answer what he is able to.

“Crisis plans are not made available to the public because that is confidential information,” Poole said. “It is provided to sheriff’s department and 911 centers. A lot of things that are done we cannot put out to the public.”

The March 9 meeting also served as a public hearing for the school’s 2024 fiscal year budget.

During the hearing, Denise Davis of Wytheville thanked the board for posting the budget, but said she was disappointed that the information was not posted until the day of the hearing.

“I certainly hope the board has seen the budget before today, especially since you’re going to vote on it tonight,” he said.

Wyatt echoed Davis’s concerns, saying “the budget was just posted today, and it’s a complicated document. I have a lot of questions, and I would appreciate more time to review it.”

At the conclusion of the budget public hearing, Freeman made a motion to take the vote on the budget off of the evening’s agenda.

“According to our policy DB, the board should have a formal work session before it votes on the budget.”

“We’ve been discussing the budget since January,” Poole said.

Ann Manley and Lee Johnson agreed with him, causing Freeman’s motion to fail.

During the discussion of the budget, Board Chair Peggy Wagy said “All members of board have received copies of the budget and have had time to discuss it with Dr. Poole.”

Poole said the budget has not changed much since January. He highlighted some key items, including the addition of two elementary level computer science teachers, two special education teachers and, per the suggestion of the Board of Supervisors, a drug abuse counselor. Poole also noted next year’s budget includes a 7 percent average salary increase across the board. According to Poole, all support staff will see a $2,000 salary increase plus the addition of one step.

Poole said multiple times that the budget is a “working document.”

As of the March 9 meeting, Poole said, “Our overall ask from the county, based on our best guess, is $1,649,065. However, we anticipate that to change after we get an adopted budget from the state.” Poole stated the current year’s budget was based on 3,615 students, but enrollment this year has averaged more than 3,700.

“That means we can expect more money from the state.”

Poole noted that budget negotiations between the Virginia House and Senate, as well as revenues from sales tax, could also bring more funding.

Poole said he did not expect to have final numbers by the end of March.

“But,” he said, “we have to have something in place to present to our funding agency. It may be June before we know what we will get from the state.”

Poole thanked the BOS for being great partners.

“We are thankful for what we’ve been able to accomplish with them.”

Before the vote on the budget, Freeman asked, “As the numbers change, will you bring the budget back to us in full?”

Poole assured her he would. The board voted to adopt the budget, with Freeman giving the lone dissenting vote.

The next scheduled meeting for the school board will be Thursday, April 13, at 6 p.m. at the School Board Office.