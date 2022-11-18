MSHS class of '72 celebrates 50th reunion

Prior to Christmas last year, Pat Cline Berry, Becky Brown Rankin and Michelle Guy DeBord met for breakfast at Joey’s Country Kitchen in Rural Retreat to hatch a few ideas and start the process of planning their Marion Senior High School’s 50th class reunion.

The trio set a few guidelines. First and foremost, “it would be about the Class of 1972; we would involve everyone we could and we would honor the deceased.”

During the next few months more ideas were shared and contacts made.

This spring, a planning meeting was held upstairs at Macado’s in Marion, and people showed up. Discussions were animated. Other classes wanted to be a part of this endeavor. The decision was made that other classes were welcome to attend but the focus was on the MSHS Class of 1972. Fifty years deserved to be celebrated.

Steve “the Bear” Blevins stepped up and volunteered to find a band. Blevins was a high school musician and played in the Rock Band Maconsaw. He had maintained contacts with various genres and continues to play with the Christian rock band, Soul Sandwich. Aware that music evokes memories and the interaction with a band was as important as the music, Blevins was given a mission.

The group began to jell. People used their talents to make contributions. Thom Weaver, class president of 72, had a bank account from a previous reunion. He would be the treasurer. Rex Barker was self-appointed “bush beater” and searched and found people who had not been in contact with classmates in years. Logistics were determined. It was decided that the fall would be the best time of year. People would be home from summer vacations and gardens would be finished. Others would want to come home to the autumn color. It would cool off and people could stay warm but not hot. The weekend of Oct. 28 and 29 was set.

The group also committed to “buying local.” Hungry Mother State Park could provide cabins, and Hemlock Haven was chosen for the main event. A suggestion was made to provide a venue for a Friday night gathering. It snowballed! 32 Fifty Degree Brewery, a small craft brewery that is typically open only on Saturdays, agreed to open for a Friday night. D’s Street Grub food truck agreed serve burgers and nachos. The Town of Marion agreed to close Chestnut Street for cornhole. (Appreciation is extended to Town Manager Bill Rush and the town council.) Petty’s Garage supported the endeavor and the closure of Chestnut Street. The meet and greet was set.

The group made a commitment to use the classes’ talent and stars. One man the class is proud to call a member of 1972 is the Rev. Mike Sage of the Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church. Sage was considered a Christian example of leadership in high school. While quite busy, he agreed with the idea that the deceased of the class should be honored. He committed to serving the class a breakfast and utilizing the facility of his flock to host his classmates.

Another class star is HB Beverly, a mellow-voiced, guitar-strumming, ballad-singing entertainer, who agreed to provide music for the Friday Night “Study Hall” event.

The planning committee was committed to contacting and inviting every person who had been a member of the Class of 1972. The committee was aware that some people would not come to a party. Those same people might come to a prayer service. So the planners agreed: “It was important that the class come back together. ‘Something for everyone.’ It was understood that the reunion was not just a party. Sure, it was a celebration, but there were many paths taken and those journeys were as important as the celebration.”

Seaver Brown agreed to prepare a funeral-like slide presentation of the deceased class members. Music, contemporary to 1972, was chosen as a background.

Betty Hunter Edmondson contacted relatives who donated bottles of water with Class of ‘72 labels and printing services. She too found individuals who had not been seen in a while. Edmondson was focused and kept the group on track.

A small catering service from Rich Valley agreed to serve smoked pork and macaroni and cheese. Kim Kimberland provided the menu.

Invitations were sent. Money started coming in. Bills could be paid.

Some invitations were sent to the wrong address, which is “one way we learned that we had lost more individuals. We learned that some members had been injured and were in rehabilitation centers.”

More meetings, more organization, more glitches were ahead. And then, as would happen, two more had classmates died.

The week arrived!

One hundred and twenty-three people responded. People were arriving from all over the United States and Southwest Virginia. The energy was high.

And at 5 p.m. people started coming in. The Town of Marion had blocked Chestnut Street and provided heaters. Pictures were snapped, teachers arrived, and suddenly those grey-haired sectarians became teenagers again as people were recognized and old friends were now new friends again.

D’s Street Grub sold out of food and 32 Degree Brewery had a successful night. “It was 10 p.m. and the evening was considered a success.”

Out of a graduating class of 220, 48 individuals had died. Some are buried in national cemeteries. Some died of AIDS, but this was never revealed while they suffered. Some had accidents, other cancer. Several deaths were from addiction-related illnesses. Some were in dark places and took their lives. Most were spouses, parents, and grandparents. All are missed. All were important threads of the fabric of life.

Saturday morning found the class at the prayer breakfast at Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church. Seventy people had responded to come. Over 90 attended. “Yes, people who wanted to see their classmates and honor those lost attended. It was good to see them!”

Mike Sage was declared a rock star. He knows what to say and how to say it. Following breakfast, the class moved from the fellowship center to the sanctuary. Thom Weaver welcomed those in attendance. HB Beverly sang “When the Long Road Ends” by Paul Thorn. Sage spoke briefly and the slide show started. Jim Croce started singing “Time in a Bottle,” and there was not a dry eye in the house.

The class of 1972 was first touched by death in 1968 when fellow classmate Dorothy Kinder was killed in an automobile accident as an eighth-grader. One must wonder what her legacy would have been. Sage explained that it was this single event that helped lead him to a decision to serve his lord, Jesus Christ.

Dewayne McMahan, who currently lives in Ohio, asked people to re-introduce themselves and to share. Rick Richardson was not shy. The discussion started, the tears came, the laughter followed, the hugs continued.

“What a powerful, healing event! The Class of 72 at their best!”

The Wayne Henderson center for the arts gave a class members a tour. This building was a school where many of the class attended first and second grades until Marion Primary opened in 1963.

And then, it was on to Hemlock Haven, and the main event. The band PF Flyers offered a variety of 1970s music and beach tunes, reminiscent of the garage bands that played at the VFW dances, and proms. From “Shout” to “Be Young, Be Foolish and Be Happy.” One hundred and ten were registered and about 130 arrived. Special guests included David Henry, assistant principal, and his date, Diane Pennington; Alvin Crowder and his wife were also welcomed guests.

The evening was over at 10 and it was time for Cinderella to go home, but people didn’t want to leave. These old connections that started at Marion Primary, Oak Point and Atkins in 1960 did last a lifetime. There are more adventures and stories left in those old bones. “We had found each other after a lifetime of responsibilities, and we did not want to move on.”

It was decided that the small group would continue to meet -- Maybe for lunch, maybe dinner, maybe other restaurants.The Facebook group is a great place to post pictures and make announcements.

This was not an end, but a good place to start over.

In the end, so many complements and comments of fun. What made this class reunion a success? Everyone was welcomed. Everyone was encouraged to find their niche and attend that event. Everyone contributed to the first 12 years, they were needed to contribute to the event. They were a part of the puzzle.

Special thanks are extended to Becky Brown Rankin, Pat Cline Berry, Michelle Guy DeBord, Jan Wagner Duff, Thom Weaver, Rex Barker, Betty Hunter Edmondson, Steve D. Blevins, Steve “the Bear” Blevins, Audrey Sturgill Powers, HB Beverly, James Grubb, Teresa Counts Tignor, Linda Wymer Diaz, Jimmy Buchanan, P-nut Johnson, Dave Osborne and Randy Pennington, for the inspiration you gave. And, a shout-out to the great server at Macado’s who climbed the steps about a million times!