Let’s look into how Adam passed down God’s revelation of creation to his descendants. As time went by, Adam would have shared with his children and grandchildren what God had told him about the beginning of the world. He would have told them about how God created everything in six days and how he and Eve were the first humans created in God's image.

But Adam would also have shared with them the story of how he and Eve disobeyed God and were expelled from the Garden of Eden. He would have explained to them the consequences of their actions and how sin entered the world.

As the generations passed, this knowledge would have been handed down from parent to child, from grandparent to grandchild. It's possible that Adam even kept a written record of these events.

When we come to Noah, Shem, and Abraham, and they had a special relationship with God. They knew the accounts their forefathers told, and they added to those accounts their own experiences.

Noah, for example, would tell us about the great flood that had destroyed the world. After he survived the flood, he added his own account of what happened on the ark and how he eventually left it. He witnessed the building of the Tower of Babel and the subsequent confusion of languages.

Shem, one of Noah's sons, was also a godly man who followed the Lord. However, as time went on, his descendants began to live in idolatry. That's when God called Abraham out of that idolatrous land and led him to a new land that He would give to his descendants.

Abraham was given the task of continuing to tell the accounts that God had given to his forefathers. He knew God personally and had a relationship with Him. God even spoke to him directly, and Abraham trusted that what he heard was the truth.

It's important to remember that these men weren't just reciting old stories from memory. They had a personal relationship with God, and He assured them by His Spirit and power that what they heard was true. We should never forget the power of the Holy Spirit to guide us and assure us that the Bible we have is what God wants us to have.

Next week we will hear how God uses Moses to proclaim His word.

