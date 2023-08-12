Psalm 139:14 I will praise thee; for I am fearfully and wonderfully made: marvelous are thy works; and that my soul knoweth right well. 15 My substance was not hid from thee, when I was made in secret, and curiously wrought in the lowest parts of the earth. 16 Thine eyes did see my substance, yet being unperfect; and in thy book all my members were written, which in continuance were fashioned, when as yet there was none of them. 7 How precious also are thy thoughts unto me, O God! how great is the sum of them!

Recently I have been battling with some physical issues that remain three and a half years after my heart replacement, including nerve damage to my hands that causes them to shake a lot. Both my lungs are one-third collapsed and there is some kind of issue going on with my throat. I only mention this so you might further understand my frame of mind.

I do not believe that all healings need to be instantly recognized. I believe that the promises are true and sometimes God uses waiting to make our faith grow. After God promised me a new heart, it came five years after the promise. I held onto that promise and my miracle finally came. During three months in the hospital, we were amazed that almost every day we witnessed one miracle after another, none of which would have happened had I given up on what I believed.

Now to today. There are those lingering effects that I mentioned and dealing with hands that do not want to do what you ask of them, and breath that gives out walking across the yard. Coughing so hard that you almost pass out really makes for some interesting moments. I still believe that what God starts he will finish but sometimes I do get a little down and faith suffers.

All that to tell you that the other night, as I was trying to go to sleep, my thought was taken to the scripture Psalm 139:14. “For I am fearfully and wonderfully made.”

To follow my thoughts, remember that at the end of the sixth day, God ceased creating. From that point on He always uses that which he has already created.

That would mean that the DNA of Adam and Eve would have contained all the antibodies that are built into us. I am sure that in the garden they were not plagued with viruses — flu, measles and so on. Man was created to live forever without fear of disease or old age. Yet, when man sinned and was removed from the garden, a physical death was placed in their future. Even so, it seems as though the “mini clinic” that God had already created inside of man was still active to prevent disease for some time. Moses lived to be 120 and his eyes were not dim, and he was still fully capable of climbing mountains. The people who followed him and were returned to the wilderness for 40 more years appeared to die of old age and not disease.

God used plagues and disease as judgments on Egypt, but his people were exempt.

It seems that almost every disease or plague that is upon man has been a result of man’s misuse of what has been created for man’s good. Putting into our bodies those things that destroy our organs and deplete our mini clinic immune system is what keeps the hospitals full.

While mowing approximately 3½ acres yesterday, I was feeling sorry for myself. As I mowed, the thought came to me that I am fearfully and wonderfully made, but then I realized that I was created to be healed. Most of that still works today. Get a cut and it heals. Break a bone and it heals. Doctors can set the bone, but it heals itself because of what God created in us. Praise the Lord!

We do not have to have an instantaneous miracle of healing in order to be healed. I am asking God to put my mini clinic on overtime. So that the healing he has placed within me from the beginning will attack my hands, my lungs, my diabetes, and anything else and bring healing to me, by way of God’s provision.

Let me give you my definition of healing. It is not restricted to physical ailments. It covers the entire spectrum of our being. Physical, mental, emotional, spiritual, and anything else. Jesus said “thy faith had made the whole.” Not just healed but made whole. My definition of God’s promise of healing is: “Whatever is wrong, I can make right.” Make you whole.