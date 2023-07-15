Marion writer Sally Campbell Repass has penned the final two books in her Princess in Red series.

Written as inspirational works, the books are Repass’ 71st and 72nd publications.

The fourth book is titled “Finding Sara.”

Its back cover offers this description: “In the previous book in this series, Judge Bill Hartley, was shot and left for dead. Had it not been for Dr. Harley Rayno, who was out pleasure riding with his son, Dustin, the judge would not be alive to tell his story. The judge was near death when Harley found him. Through prayer and quick actions by Harley, God spared the life of the judge, who would later accept Jesus as his personal savior. Although he had amnesia, the judge fell in love with the town of Westbury, Vermont. Not knowing if he had a wife waiting for him back home, wherever that was, he also fell in love with Harley’s nanny, Sara Bailey, who was a beautiful woman. He knew that he had found his soulmate. There were more attempts on Judge Bill’s life in this compelling story of faith, tragedy, mystery, and love.”

The fifth and final book in the series is “Love & Leather.”

Its back cover reads: “Princess Ava and Jake Barlow’s son, Tommy, graduated from college and was waiting to hear from a job application. He was excited when the call came from Buffalo, Montana. He would be working on the Big M Ranch as General Manager. Davis and Gloria Munroe were excited that he accepted the position. It would be nice to have some young blood on the ranch again.”

The description continues, “Their 15-year-old son, and only child, had been killed in a tractor accident several years earlier. Gloria was never the same, that is, until Tommy arrived. She took him under her wing and became his second mom. Join Tommy on his journey as he watches his dreams unfold. Will he meet the love of his life? Will he remain living in Montana or will he move back home to Vermont?”

A two-time award-winning writer, Repass is a longtime Marion resident, who writes from the perspective of a Christian, a wife, a mother, a grandmother, and a great-grandmother.

While always enjoying creativity, Repass didn’t try to write a book until 2010. She has no plans to quit writing.

Contact her at lovewriter2010@gmail.com.