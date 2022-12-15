Wythe County student wins VFW essay contest

Madelyn Davies, a ninth-grader at Granite Christian Academy, has won the “Voice of Democracy” scholarship essay contest for the Ninth District of The Veterans of Foreign Wars of The United States.

Representing VFW Post 2719 of Wytheville, she entered the contest along with 18 other students in grades 9-12, writing and recording an essay on the theme, “Why is the Veteran Important.” Winning the competition locally, her essay was submitted to the VFW District Nine V.O.D. committee for further judging and was awarded first place. Her entry has been submitted to the State VFW for further consideration and she has been invited to attend the District meeting January 28, 2023, at the Hillsville VFW to receive her awards.

“Veterans bring more to the table than just their service to our country,” Madelyn wrote in her winning essay. “They bring self-sacrifice, unfailing loyalty, wisdom, and so much more. Many times, Veterans are forgotten and given little thought. Accordingly, we, as good citizens of America, should do our absolute best to honor and recognize the self-denial and investment of these brave men and women.”

She concluded her remarks by saying “this nation needs Veterans; but she also needs people who will support the country they have fought for: America. So let’s not just have assets, let’s be the asset, just like Veterans.”

Madelyn was one of several individuals representing Wytheville VFW Post 2719 who earned high honors in VFW Ninth District judging.

Kaylee Carpenter, a senior at Rural Retreat High School, placed third in the Voice of Democracy judging while Muriel Richards, a sixth-grader at Fort Chiswell Middle School, placed third in “Patriot’s Pen” for students in grades 6-8.

Also, Stephany McCroskey, a fourth grade teacher at Spiller School, was named the VFW Ninth District Teacher of the Year in the elementary school division while Jacob Spraker, a seventh grade teacher at Rural Retreat Middle School, placed second in the Intermediate division.

All first-through-third-place individuals are invited to attend the Ninth District meeting January 28 at VFW Post 1115, Hillsville, to receive their awards and they will be forwarded to the VFW Department of Virginia for further judging on the state level.

Donald Trausneck, Past Commander of VFW Post 1115, Hillsville, is the Ninth District chairman for these programs.