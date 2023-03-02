The story goes that folks drilling for oil back in 1921 missed the mark on finding petrol, but struck gold instead in the form of pure mountain water, buried more than a mile deep, protected by national forest and filtered through acres of sand and rock.

From that grew the bottling company 3300 Artesian, which traded in 54-degree, exceptionally pure artesian well water until February 2022, when the company was bought by Wilderness Mountain Water Company.

Delegate Will Morefield said that he remembers as a young kid his family buying large containers of 3300 Artesian water and noticing that it came from Bland County.

On Thursday, Morefield and other state leaders celebrated the latest news from the water company, mainly that with the help of state funding it would create 55 new jobs as part of a multimillion-dollar expansion of its Bland facilities.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin said the company would modify and upgrade the facility, adding new beverage equipment that would allow the company to create new products, increase production and engage in product innovation and research development.

“We are thrilled that Wilderness can build on the assets of the former 3300 Artesian Bottled Water Company and expand product offerings that take advantage of the premium natural resources available in Bland County,” Youngkin said. “Virginia’s accessibility to some of the country’s most populated metro areas makes it a prime location to get product to market quickly, and our success in food and beverage processing is evidenced by companies like Wilderness that have located here and continue to expand in the commonwealth.”

County Supervisor Randy Johnson said the artesian well water facility has been a staple of the community for years and leaders were excited about the latest investment.

“This is a great announcement, not only because it announces a reinvestment in an existing operation in Bland County, but also because it solidifies existing employment while providing additional job opportunities in the area.”

“The Appalachian Mountains are not lower than the Rockies, Himalayas, or Alps—they are older. The Appalachian’s ancient geology makes this unique flowing artesian water sustainable, pure and delicious,” said Shane Emmett, a Wilderness company partner. “Virginia is rapidly solidifying its place as the leading location nationwide for food and beverage brands. It has a fantastic business climate, strong local and statewide government support, highly engaged universities and community colleges, and is proximate to 75% of the U.S. population with one-to two-days freight.”

Morefield added that Bland is one of the most beautiful places in the country but has faced numerous challenges over the years attracting new industry.

“Primarily because of the limited amount of property available to develop,” he said. “I commend Wilderness for making a significant investment to expand their operations.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Bland County and the Mount Rogers Regional Partnership to secure the project for Virginia. Youngkin approved a $90,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Bland County with the project. Funding and services to support Wilderness’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.