Chilhowie best Canes

Chilhowie best CanesWill Goodwin had himself a very good night that included a two-handed slam as part of his 24-point performance, lifting Chilhowie to a 76-59 victory over county rival Marion.

The sophomore also had 12 rebounds as Chilhowie (5-1) beat its Smyth County rival for the second time this season.

James Nash (20 points) and Zac Hall (19 points) also played at a high level. The Warriors opened the game with a big run and then went on a 27-10 scoring surge to start the third quarter.

J.B. Carroll’s 21 points and Parker Wolfe’s 17 points were tops for Marion.

Radford whip NorthwoodNorthwood fell to Radford, 58-10, in the seventh-place game of the Danny Jonas Memorial Christmas Tournament at Fort Chiswell. Summer Turley led Northwood with five points.

Twin Springs beats the RebelsConnor Lane scored 26 points and B.J. Castle hit a clutch shot as the Twin Springs Titans held off Patrick Henry for a non-district win, 56-49.

Twin Springs clung to a 49-45 lead with two minutes remaining when Castle sank the second of the two shots he made on the day.

Jake Hall had another top-notch performance for PH with 26 points.

Titans pound PHA 28-point, five-rebound, three-steal, two-assist masterpiece by senior Kayli Dunn was the difference as the Titans pounded Patrick Henry, 58-16.

Preslie Larkin’s double-double – 14 points, 10 rebounds – was also a highlight. Mackenzie Gillenwater’s nine rebounds and Ryleigh Gillenwater’s three steals also helped Twin Springs improve to 5-3. It was the fourth game in four days for The Titans, who played in a tournament in Rogersville, Tennessee, on Monday and Tuesday, competed in Bristol on Wednesday and returned home Thursday.