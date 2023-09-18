Don't miss this opportunity to nominate a Bland County citizen who has made a significant difference in our lives through their volunteerism and dedication to others. Please send nominations to Tim Havens, Honors Chairman, at tdhavens@ft.newyorklife.com by Friday, Sept. 22.

Honorees will be recognized on the Bland Fairgrounds Pavilion stage on Sunday, Oct. 15, just prior to the community Worship service. The Presentation of Citizen of the Year honors has been a special part of the Festival since its very first when these folks (pictured) were recognized as Citizens of the Year: Tom Mallory, Woodrow Bird, Nancy Tate, Marie Groseclose for her deceased husband Henry C. Groseclose, and Skip Dillow.