2 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $265,000

Check out this immaculate cabin on 50 acres! Located less than 15 miles outside of Wytheville, this property is the perfect balance of seclusion and convenience. This 2 bed 1 bath home has been completely renovated with high-end appliances, gas double oven, custom cabinetry, new heat pump, and more. Sitting on a sprawling 50 acres makes this wooded paradise perfect for nature lovers who want a modern home. There are multiple trails that wind through the property, stopping at berry bushes, feed plots, hunting blinds, camping spots, and a small stream at the front. This property is truly one of a kind and is ready for its new owner. Call to set up your showing today!