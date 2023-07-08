Peeking under the hood and admiring paint jobs was a popular activity on the Fourth of July at Marion’s Riverbend Park. The Town of Marion, in partnership with Marion Downtown and Iron Warriors Motorcycle Club, hosted their annual Red, White and You Car Show and Community Celebration on Tuesday, July 4. With the sun shining and climbing humidity, quite a few visitors – human and canine – sought out the goodies offered by food trucks. Live music from the park’s stage provided a soundtrack for the festivities. A few people even decided the shade and cool river water in another section of the park offered the best way to celebrate the holiday.