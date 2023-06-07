Robert “Rob” Parker Jr. has been named as the vice president for advancement at Emory & Henry College. Parker brings more than 20 years of successful experience in higher education fundraising for the liberal arts and sciences, including 14 years in executive leadership roles at both private and public institutions. He assumes his new role June 8.

“We are excited to have Rob on board to work with our donors, grow the Advancement function and immediately impact Emory & Henry’s growth and success in the coming years,” said President John W. Wells. “His solid leadership and ability to successfully raise funds for various organizations will be an asset to our team and help sustain a premier higher education experience at Emory & Henry for all Southwest Virginia and beyond.”

Parker has served as vice president for College Relations at Union College, Schenectady, NY, where he and his team had one of the two best fundraising years in that school’s history. Under Parker’s leadership as senior associate dean for development in the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s College of Arts and Sciences, he and his team raised $523 million. At Agnes Scott College, Parker planned the largest campaign in that school’s history and led his team in raising $85 million. Parker earned a Doctor of Philosophy, Theology and Master of Arts, Divinity from the University of Chicago; and Bachelor of Arts, History from Baylor University, Waco, Texas.

“Emory & Henry has great momentum across every dimension. I am excited to work with President Wells, the board of trustees, my colleagues at the college, and Emory & Henry alumni and friends to complete the Collective Connections campaign and secure the philanthropic resources that will sustain and increase this momentum.”

Emory & Henry is currently running the Collective Connections Campaign that kicked off in the fall of 2022 to raise $25 million. The focus of the campaign is on student success and an economic development commitment to the region with growth along Interstate 81 at Exit 26. The college is one of the largest employers in Washington County and has close to 5,000 alumni working and residing in the Tri-Cities and Southwest region of Virginia.

Parker and his wife, Beth Taylor, are the parents of two adult children, Larkin and Sallie.

Learn more about the Collective Connections Campaign at www.ehc.edu/collectiveconnections.