Baseball

Chilhowie rallies for win over Bears

Union got the Warriors in trouble early, juicing the bases in the opening frame, but the Bears scored just one run.

In the bottom of the first Chilhowie knotted things up, but it was a warning of what was to come.

Union’s bats did the talking down the stretch as the Bears pulled ahead 7-2 by the top of the sixth inning.

A rally, though, was in the offing, as the Warrior crew pushed seven runs across in the bottom half of the sixth to claim a 9-7 non-district win over the Wise County team.

The win was a milestone for coach Jeff Robinson.

Pinch runner Ezra Taylor scampered home for the go-ahead run on a passed ball, giving Robinson No. 300 in the career win column. Robinson’s first win came in 2002 against Rural Retreat.

Sophomores Noah Hill and Dawson Tuell pitched well in relief with Hill notching the win and Tuell notching the save. Tuell is 2-0 with one save in the season’s early stages.

Monday was the first meeting between Chilhowie and Union since the Warriors edged the Bears in the quarterfinals of the 2012 VHSL Group A, Division 2 state tournament.

Keith Chandler went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for Union.

Rebels take razor-thin win

Hamilton Addair came on in relief of Connor Kausch in the seventh inning and escaped a jam to notch the save as Patrick Henry posted a 3-2 non-district baseball victory over the homestanding Honaker Tigers on Monday.

It was a familiar refrain for the Rebel faithful. PH has played four one-run contests this season and has split those thrilling contests.

Kausch allowed just five hits over six strong innings for the Rebels, while Alex Brown went 2-for-4 and Aidan Monahan was 1-for-3 with a run scored.

Honaker pitchers Connor Musick and Jake Hilton combined for a three-hitter in the loss. Musick struck out seven in four innings of work.

Matt Nunley had two hits for the Tigers, who were hurt by three errors.

Softball

Chilhowie avenges loss to the Fort

Madi Preston and Kaydyn Eller each connected for home runs as Chilhowie overpowered Fort Chiswell 15-4 on Monday.

Chilhowie fell behind 3-0 after the top of the second inning, but dominated the rest of the way.

Denesa Martin (3-for-5, three runs), winning pitcher Emmaline Dowell (3-for-5, four RBIs), Preston (3-for-4, four runs, four RBIs) and Carrigan Heath (2-for-4, three RBIs) paced the hit parade.

The Warriors of head coach John Sabo avenged an earlier 5-1 loss to Fort Chiswell.

Castlewood hammers Northwood

Anna Summers pitched a one-hitter and Bailee Varney had two hits as Castlewood cruised past Northwood for a 13-1 win.

The Blue Devils got their offensive explosion started with a seven-run second inning and finished with a dozen hits.

Castlewood improved to 4-1 under the direction of first-year head coach Becky Slote.

Sydney Carter had the lone hit for Northwood.

Soccer

Tigers blank Marion

Julia Barton’s hat trick led the way for the Honaker Tigers as they slammed Marion 6-0.

Alexis Maxfield, Kiley Musick and Maleah Maxfield also played well, while McKenzie Lowe was in goal for the shutout.

Honaker whips PH

Six different players scored goals for Honaker as the Tigers romped past the Rebels, 9-0.

Zane Johnson found the back of the net three times, while Jaylon Hart did so twice. Kaden Howard, Thomas Ball, Jaxon Dye and Landon Marsh had the other goals.

Tyler Stevens added an assist. The shutout was a two-man effort with Austin Clayburne and Malachi Lowe splitting time in goal.