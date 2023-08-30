On Aug. 18, a committee of the Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority (OAA) voted to award $10,961,013 in funding to 16 different agencies of the Commonwealth for opioid abatement and remediation efforts.

Under a statute that was passed into law in 2021, a minimum of 15% of opioid settlement funds paid to the Commonwealth is to be spent on abatement efforts managed by state agencies.

Sen. Todd Pillion, OAA chair, described the awards as “far reaching,” noting that “this year’s approved state agency opioid abatement projects will be launched across a diverse range of organizations, including executive branch agencies, judicial offices, universities, and independent state agencies.” Funding for these projects is scheduled to be transferred from the OAA to the recipient organizations as early as Oct. 1.

Dr. Sarah Thomason, a clinical pharmacist who chairs the OAA’s Grants Committee, noted that the funding will support a wide variety of projects. “The full continuum of care was considered within these projects,” she said. “Funding was awarded for prevention and education, clinical research, prescription monitoring, naloxone distribution, treatment programs, recovery supports, and more.”

The approved projects were selected through a competitive process and included a review of proposals submitted by the agencies. The resulting awards will be the first allocation of OAA funds for state agencies since the Commonwealth received its first set of national settlement payments from manufacturers and distributors of prescription opioids in 2022. The payments from the various settling companies are expected to continue for at least 16 more years and will exceed $1.1 billion in total funding.

The awards went to:

Virginia Indigent Defense Commission (VIDC), $224,745

This project will connect the VIDC and Virginia Recovery Corps (an AmeriCorps program) in collaboration to embed re-entry and recovery specialists within public defender offices in the seven localities with highest overdose death rates combined with the largest public defender caseloads (Chesterfield, Fredericksburg, Lynchburg, Martinsville, Pulaski, Roanoke, and Winchester).

Radford University, $160,277

This project will expand the existing Radford Collegiate Recovery Program with enhanced outreach and awareness, overdose prevention, healthcare screening and connections, implementing a “warm hand-off” process, and support for a new living-learning facility.

University of Virginia (UVA), $258,171

Provides funding for a Street Medicine Access Reduction and Treatment (SMART) clinic, which will be a clinic connected to the multi-resource day shelter known as The Haven. This clinic will be an office based opioid treatment (OBOT) program to engage individuals with opioid use disorder (OUD) who otherwise may not seek treatment. Will also provide access to long-acting injectable medication for people with opioid use disorder, expand the existing helpline, and deploy harm reduction supplies via a vending machine.

Department of Medical Assistance Services (DMAS), $150,000

This will be a multi-year, multi-step project. The first year includes $150,000 for DMAS to create and facilitate a program for hospitals to launch bridge programs for patients with opioid use disorders.

Funding for this effort in years two through five would then pay for the start-up cost of the selected bridge programs.

Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) $525,711

There are two projects funded approved for VCU.

1. The first is for the VCU Wright Center for Clinical and Translational Research in the amount of $280,711 to create a technical resource “toolkit” for Virginia’s cities and counties.

2. The second project is for the VCU Massey Cancer Center to research and develop protocols for pain management in palliative care settings. There is an increasing problem of patients surviving their cancer but with an opioid dependence. This project is approved for funding in the amount of $245,000.

Virginia Dept of Education (DOE), $520,250

DOE will use these funds to hire a Health and Safety Plan Coordinator to work with school districts across the state to implement K-12 opioid prevention programs, to create an Opioid Abatement Education Ambassador Program, and to create a student-centered social media campaign.

Virginia Foundation for Health Youth (VFHY) $1,200,000

Virginia Cooperative Extension Service (Virginia Tech), $724,856

These funds will be used to continue and expand the Rural Opioid Technical Assistance Project (current federal funding expires this month), to include funding four full-time regional coordinators and a project coordinator along with part-time regional agents.

Va. Dept of Behavioral Health & Development Services (DBHDS) $522,289

There are three projects approved for DBHDS.

1. The first is $122,289 to fund a substance use data analyst to collect and aggregate agency-wide data related to substance use efforts by DBHDS and the various community service boards and behavioral health authorities across Virginia.

2. The second project is for $200,000 for the agency to work in coordination with the Training Committee of the Office of the Executive Secretary of the Supreme Court to develop a training curriculum and plan to offer training to judges, Commonwealth’s Attorneys, defense attorneys, magistrates, probation officers and other professionals who work in the court system on the topic of substance use disorders.

3. The third project for DBHDS is $200,000 to develop a plan for Virginia’s second recovery high school (one currently exists in Chesterfield County and serves youth with substance use disorders in Central Virginia). The scope of this project will include researching geographic trends related to adolescent substance use, identifying regions with school districts and local elected bodies that are interested in developing partnerships to open a recovery high school, identifying the clinical supports necessary for the recovery components of the school, and identifying the financial and operational requirements for the recovery high school.

Office of the Attorney General (OAG), $745,000

The project will fund the launch of a mass media campaign to educate Virginians about the dangers of opioids, with a focus on fentanyl. Built upon the “One Pill Can Kill” and the “Get Smart About Drugs” public information campaigns from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the OAG will purchase advertising spots on billboards, on radio and television stations, and on digital and social media platforms.

These public service announcements will run for six months reaching over 4,500,000 Virginians between November 2023 and May 2024.

Office of the Executive Secretary of the Supreme Court of Virginia (OES), $500,000

OES will use these funds to develop a statewide best practices standard for drug testing within all the alternative dockets and promote awareness about that standard to all localities that provide financial support to alternative dockets.

Department of Health Professions (DHP), $361,219

In recent years DHP has received federal funding to connect the prescription monitoring program to prescribers’ electronic health records and pharmacists’ pharmacy dispensing systems. This effort has been successful in promoting the appropriate use of controlled substances. However, the federal funding of $830,180 has been reduced to $468,961, resulting in a gap of $361,219 to maintain this functionality.

Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS), $710,000

This project will provide funding for the Commonwealth’s addiction data warehouse known as the Framework for Addiction Analysis and Community Transformation (FAACT).

Virginia Department of Health (VDH), $2,903,843

There are four projects within the VDH.

1. The first is $603,843 in one-time funding for staff and direct operating expense needed to expand the state’s distribution system for intranasal naloxone.

2. The second project will provide $1,000,000 in one-time funding to the agency to purchase doses of intranasal naloxone for distribution by VDH.

3. The third project includes $1,000,000 to support the agency’s goal of supporting and extending certified harm reduction program sites around the Commonwealth.

4. The fourth project provides $300,000 for the salaries of three new opioid use specialists.

Virginia Department of Social Services (DSS), $205,500

This project provides DSS with funding to expand kinship navigator programs in coordination with local governments and community partners. Parental substance is often one of the reasons for removing children from their home; in many cases extended family members (kin) or friends (fictive kin) assume guardianship of these children. Kinship navigators provide support to kin or fictive who are acting as guardians or care providers for these children.

Virginia Department of Corrections (DOC), $1,254,152

There are three projects within the Department of Corrections.

1. The first will provide $586,152 to fund six contracted licensed clinical social workers to support opioid use disorder therapies at the six DOC institutions that operate medication-assisted treatment programs.

2. The second DOC project is a pilot program to evaluate the effectiveness of long-acting injectable opioid agonists in the continued care of inmates with diagnosed substance use disorders.

3. The third project to be funded is the creation of a video that provides substance use disorder education to all inmates at reception into the Dept of Corrections.

In June the OAA announced more than $23 million in grant awards to 76 cities and counties in Virginia. Combined with the announcement of funding for state agencies, the total amount of awards by the OAA is nearly $34 million to date. According to a June report published by the National Academy of State Health Policy, only ten states had awarded specific abatement programs, including Virginia.

Recent developments with Purdue Pharma and Mallinckrodt bankruptcy cases will not affect the availability of funds for the OAA’s announced grants, according to Pillion. “The awards announced by the OAA are from finalized settlements, and these funds have been received by the Commonwealth,” he said. “These awards build on the OAA’s commitment to support strategies and initiatives on local, regional, and state levels that will strengthen our communities and improve lives and livelihoods in all regions of the Commonwealth.”

The OAA was established by the General Assembly in 2021 to oversee the distribution of 55% of Virginia’s total settlement funds. Of the remainder, 30% is distributed directly to cities and counties and 15% to the Commonwealth. The use of funds is restricted by court orders and state statute, with the restrictions aiming for the funds to be used for opioid abatement efforts.

For more information, contact info@voaa.us.