The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has unveiled a new and enhanced dmv.virginia.gov that helps customers easily find important information online, enabling them to expedite their visit or avoid a visit altogether.

“This launch is an integral part of an ongoing effort to better serve Virginians, no matter where they interact with DMV,” said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey. “Our website receives more than 13 million visits each year. Being able to find the information you need quickly and easily puts time back into your day so you can focus on the things that matter most.”

The new site offers many time-saving features, including clear, concise content that’s easy to follow and anticipates user questions. Customers can still conduct more than 50 services online, and, in just a few clicks, renew their license and registration, replace IDs and titles, update personal or vehicle information, and much more.

The site refresh also prioritizes inclusive web design. Fully compliant with the latest accessibility standards and restructured for improved navigation and use, the new platform creates a better web browsing experience for everyone.

Highlights of the new website include:

Site structure that guides users to solutions and answers questions along the way;

Modern design that enhances user experience and maximizes readability;

50+ services customers can complete wherever, whenever.

“We encourage Virginians to take a fresh look at the new dmv.virginia.gov to see how it can enhance your DMV service,” Commissioner Lackey said. “Whether you conduct your business online or find the information you need at one of our offices, we hope your experience will be convenient, efficient and enjoyable.”