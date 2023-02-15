In a recent news release, Ballad Health celebrated the recognition of its hospitals by respected national organizations, including U.S. News, Quantros Inc.’s CareChex® awards, the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association.

Smyth County Community Hospital and Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon were among those institutions receiving recognition. Among the cited awards were the following.

For hip fracture care:

U.S. News recognized Smyth County Community Hospital as “high-performing” in care for hip fracture patients, with a special notation for providing an excellent patient experience.

For heart attack care and treatment:

Quantros named Johnston Memorial Hospital in the top 10% of hospitals in the nation for medical excellence in heart attack treatment its 2023 CareChex® awards.

For major bowel procedures:

Quantros named Smyth County Community Hospital in the top 10% of hospitals in the nation for medical excellence in major bowel procedures in its 2023 CareChex® awards.

For pneumonia care:

U.S. News recognized Johnston Memorial as “high-performing” in pneumonia care, with it being recognized for an excellent rate of discharging patients directly home.

For sepsis care:

Quantros named Smyth County Community in the top 10% of hospitals in the nation for medical excellence in sepsis care in its 2023 CareChex® awards.

“Everyone at Ballad Health, from our board of directors to our team members and physician partners, is committed to providing high-quality, evidence-based care designed for the needs of our region,” said Ballad Health Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Alan Levine in the release. “It is inspiring to see independent validation of the hard work done each day to honor the people we serve by providing the best possible care. Despite the national labor shortages, and all the challenges for hospitals, our clinical teams have never lost their focus.”

These recognitions and rankings span the entire Ballad Health organization, validating the important partnerships Ballad Health has established with the region’s physicians and clinical team members.

“These results are part of our journey to be a high-value, highly-reliable healthcare delivery system for our friends and family in this region,” said Dr. Clay Runnels, Ballad Health’s chief physician executive. “While we are proud of these results, we continue to strive to be even better as we work alongside the physicians in our region.”

More information on certain medical services, including Ballad Health CVA Heart Institute, is available at www.balladhealth.org.