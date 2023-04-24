A federal “trauma” grant will help Mount Rogers Community Services expand some services to help promote trauma-informed approaches, resiliency and equity throughout the agency’s five-county and one city service area.

Announced last week, the Resiliency in Communities After Stress and Trauma (ReCAST) grant is aimed at addressing collective traumas in a community, with a particular focus on youth and their families.

“For our community, we’re looking at our collective trauma in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic,” explained Samantha Crockett, Mount Rogers’ director of behavioral health prevention and wellness.

A portion of the recurring $1 million grant will allow the agency to collaborate with other local coalitions and community stakeholders to perform a community needs and resources assessment and develop a plan to address specific needs in the community.

“When people think about that collective trauma and how it relates to all of those different groups in the community, we think about the emotional connection of people and how that may be due to isolation,” Crockett said. “In our case, with the pandemic there could be this community collective memory that says there may have been experiences of helplessness, uncertainty, loss and grief. And, we look at how this trauma that was experienced over the last few years is going to affect multiple generations.”

In addition to youth and their families, planners will also be looking at the geriatric population and other marginalized communities.

In announcing the grant, Congressman Morgan Griffith said, “I am very pleased that the Department of Health and Human Services has allocated more resources to the Ninth District to help treat those experiencing issues with mental health and substance abuse. With drug overdose deaths at record levels, the importance of addressing both mental health and substance abuse has never been more apparent.”

Though the assessment won’t be completed for several months, trends from past assessments have shown a need for more family support programs, and support for those with mental health and substance use needs, as well as support for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

Crocket anticipates the funding will help provide training in identifying and working with children with adverse childhood experiences and trauma, and teaching community partners how to identify signs and symptoms of behavioral health issues.

“It looks different in youth than it does with adults,” Crockett explained. “Training on how to recognize those and how to refer individuals into services and make sure they’re getting the appropriate professional help is important.”

Programs to offer support to elderly community members are also in high demand. Crockett pointed to the agency’s “Are You Okay” program as an example. That program allows elderly people, many of whom live in assisted living facilities or nursing homes, to either have someone call or visit to check in on them.

“Really, it’s a check-in and if there are any needs that person has, they work with them to develop a plan to address their needs,” Crockett said. “And, sometimes, it’s an individual who just needs someone to talk to. Maybe they’re not getting a lot of visits from other people, so our staff can go in and check to make sure that that support system is in place.”

While these services are already offered in certain areas, Crocket anticipates the ReCAST grant will allow Mount Rogers to hire additional staff to expand the services to at least 500 additional people in the first year, with a goal of serving an additional 2,500 people throughout the duration of the four-year grant.

“We’re all in this together,” Crockett said. “We want to make sure everyone has a voice and make sure these funds—and with all our services—that we’re not inadvertently missing populations.”

Mount Rogers Community Services serves Wythe, Bland, Smyth and Grayson counties, and the City of Galax.