Smyth County deputies have obtained arrest warrants for a Lenabon, Va man following a Monday night police chase.

Sheriff Chip Shuler said the pursuit began around 11 p.m. when a deputy attempted to stop the driver of a Chevrolet Trailblazer displaying improper license plates near Burger King in Marion. Shuler said the driver sped up Main Street, onto Commerce Street and then hit Interstate 81 south.

Leaving the interstate briefly at Exit 35, before immediately reentering, the chase extended into Washington County, where police set up spike strips near mile marker 23. Although the immobility technique successfully deflated some of the vehicle's tires, Shuler said the pursuit didn't come to an end until Smyth and Washington county deputies used a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle and apprehend the driver near exit 14 in Abingdon.

The driver of the vehicle, 46-year-old Christopher John Tiller, was taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, the sheriff said. Once transported across the Tennessee line, Shuler said, deputies were no longer legally able to serve the warrants and could not be alerted to Tiller's release by hospital personnel.

A former Marion resident, Tiller has a history with local law enforcement, particularly with avoiding arrest. His criminal history includes two separate charges of eluding police in Smyth County. In 2019, Tiller was also the subject of a 10-hour standoff with police in Washington County.

Tiller’s new charges include reckless driving, eluding police, driving on a revoked license following a DUI, possession of a schedule 1 or 2 drug with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule 1 or 2 drug.