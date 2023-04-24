With its strong finish at the Cave Spring Invitational, the quiz bowl team from George Wythe High School in Wytheville proved themselves worthy to play on a national stage.

On Friday, April 28, the team will represent their school in a 128-team national competition: National Academic Quiz Tournaments' Small School National Championship Tournament.

Quiz bowl is a competitive, academic, interscholastic activity for teams of four students. Quiz bowl teams use buzzers to answer questions about science, math, history, literature, mythology, geography, social science, current events, sports, and popular culture. The matches feature a blend of individual competition and team collaboration, since no individual player is likely to be an expert in all subject areas. Participation in quiz bowl both reinforces lessons from the classroom and encourages players to develop new intellectual interests.

George Wythe has attended the Small School National Championship Tournament two times before. Most recently, in 2022, they made the playoffs and finished in seventh place.

The SSNCT is the only quiz bowl national championship pitting small schools against each other. It has one division containing non-selective public schools with 500 or fewer students in their top three grades, and another division for other schools with 350 or fewer students in their top three grades.

The team comes in with some nationals experience: Ivy Lin and Mason Mabry played the 2022 Small School National Championship Tournament.

The team, in the Traditional Public Schools Division, will be captained by Mason Mabry, who will be joined by Charla King, Ivy Lin, Eden Miller, Kendra Nguyen, Charlotte Phillips, and Samuel Wilner. The team will be coached by Doug Campbell, Jennifer Ferguson, and Jonathan Powers, who will be assisted by Lorna King.

Tournament results will be updated throughout the three days of competition at http://www.naqt.com/go/stats/13401 so everyone can follow along and see how the team does. You can also follow #ssnct on Twitter.