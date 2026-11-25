Morning Coffee Beans This Thanksgiving be sure to tell family stories Deana Landers Columnist Nov 25, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save I had never traveled anywhere alone. I know riding a bus from Macon to Atlanta, Georgia, with strangers was not long-distance, but it was frightening and exciting for an 18-year-old.kAm|J >@> 5:65 H96? x H2D `b[ 2?5 x =:G65 H:E9 >J 3C@E96C 2?5 D:DE6C\:?\=2H] %96 EC:A H2D 2 8C25F2E:@? 8:7E E@ G:D:E >J 2F?ED[ H9@ x 92C5=J <?6H] %96J E9@F89E :E H@F=5 36 8@@5 7@C >6 E@ 962C >J >@>’D DE@C:6D 2?5 =62C? 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E96 7C@?E A@C49 H2:E:?8 7@C >6]k^Am People are also reading… Citizens protest changes to Smyth's Land Use Program New forecast shows how El Niño will shape winter weather in US Cadaver dog helps search Smyth County site Bowl projections for Virginia Tech after second College Football Playoff ranking Elf Help: Santa's Elves begin work to care for Smyth's children A matter of time: HEART air transport celebrates new location Smyth school board to research consolidating smaller population schools New Smyth theatre company to put on Christmas production at Lincoln Theatre Radford University, Virginia Tech announce new partnership offering accelerated pathway to two degrees in five years Video of young female athletes spurred vile, X-rated comments. 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E9:D %92?<D8:G:?8] %96J 8:G6 FD 2 4@?E6IE 7@C @FC =:G6D[ 2DDFC:?8 FD E92E H6 2C6 A2CE @7 2? @?8@:?8 DE@CJ[ 2? 6A:4 E92E 3682? =@?8 367@C6 3:CE9 2?5 H:== 4@?E:?F6 =@?8 27E6C H6 2C6 8@?6]k^Am Deana Landers is a resident of Marion. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Citizens protest changes to Smyth's Land Use Program A decision that the Board of Supervisors made five months ago is now coming under fire. Last Thursday evening’s meeting was standing room only… New forecast shows how El Niño will shape winter weather in US Federal forecasters released an updated winter weather forecast, and the roles of climate troublemakers El Niño and the polar vortex have com… Cadaver dog helps search Smyth County site Cal Corona stands still, straddling Leaf, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois. 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