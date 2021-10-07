3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $89,000

This Cozy home is perfect for a first-time homebuyer or an investor looking to purchase a property with an established tenant! The welcoming layout offers 3 Bedrooms and 1 Bath over a full basement. Tucked away right outside the town of Marion, but with close access to Chatham Park and the Town pool, this home features a large backyard that comes equipped with a shed. The spacious unfinished basement has a chimney for a wood stove, you'll just need to pick out the wood stove of your dreams! The overhead door in the basement provides great access to a perfect spot for a workshop and storing outdoor equipment.