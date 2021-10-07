This Cozy home is perfect for a first-time homebuyer or an investor looking to purchase a property with an established tenant! The welcoming layout offers 3 Bedrooms and 1 Bath over a full basement. Tucked away right outside the town of Marion, but with close access to Chatham Park and the Town pool, this home features a large backyard that comes equipped with a shed. The spacious unfinished basement has a chimney for a wood stove, you'll just need to pick out the wood stove of your dreams! The overhead door in the basement provides great access to a perfect spot for a workshop and storing outdoor equipment.
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $89,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Three Marion men are facing federal drug and conspiracy charges following months of investigation into the distribution of fake painkillers co…
Marion man charged with attempted capital murder after attempting to pull compound bow on police officer
- Updated
A Marion man is facing attempted capital murder and other charges after he attempted to pull a compound bow on a Marion police officer, accord…
- Updated
The Wytheville Police Department is investigating gunshots fired early this morning near West Ridge Street and 26th Street.
- Updated
This story has been updated with new information.
Wythe County’s Lot 24 paid off big Monday with economic news that strengthens the county’s future with the promise of thousands of jobs and hu…
State police are investigating the death of a 43-year-old man whose body was found inside a Wytheville residence on Monday.
The suspect in the armed robbery of a Saltville gas station has been identified.
When a Meadowview woman had trouble finding caregivers for her young grandchildren, she did what any grandmother would like to do: start her own day care.
A Floyd County and Blue Ridge Parkway staple, the former Tuggles Gap Restaurant and Motel is slated to open later this month with new owners a…
FLOYD — All customers with the 540 area code should prepare for 10-digit dialing and the introduction of the new 826 area code during the firs…