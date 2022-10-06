 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clergy hold in-person and virtual services to bless pets

Fifteen furry companions and their families braved the rain last Saturday, Oct. 1, for the Smyth County Humane Society and Smyth Animal Rescue’s annual Blessing of the Animals.

Normally, held on the lawn of Christ Episcopal Church in Marion, the remnants of Hurricane Ian drove everyone inside for the service led by the Rev. Emily Edmondson.

Mike Snavely, with the rescue organizations, said that they received 100 lbs. of pet food and monetary donations of $183. He said, “…All the pets received a wonderful blessing from Rev. …Edmondson, who made this all possible.” He also expressed his appreciation to all who helped and those who took part.

Thursday, Ebenezer Lutheran Church’s pastor, Kayla Keilholtz, held a virtual pet blessing ceremony during which participants could share their pet’s name, age and photo.  

Tomorrow, Oct. 9, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Highway 91 in Saltville will also host an animal blessing following the service that begins at 11 a.m. Pets are welcome during the service. Refreshments will be available. The animal blessing events are held in honor of St. Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals, whose feast day is in early October.

