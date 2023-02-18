The Farm Credit Knowledge Center will host one of its annual Farm Management Institutes at Hungry Mother State Park in Marion on March 29. Events will run from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The 2023 Farm Management Institutes are a free offering from the Farm Credit Knowledge Center in which participants will hear from Dr. David Kohl, Professor Emeritus of Virginia Tech. Participants attending the Virginia event will hear from Jennifer Friedel of Virginia Tech.

Participants will have the opportunity to interact with Dr. Kohl as he discusses agriculture outlooks and suggested actions for producers, agribusinesses and students. Richardson and Friedel will address participants on the basics and updates of agricultural law.

Kyley Clevenger, Knowledge Center Director, said, “We are excited to offer our annual Farm Management Institute this year with Dr. Dave Kohl, Jesse Richardson and Jennifer Friedel. The annual events continue to be an opportunity for agriculturalists to gain valuable insight from industry experts and to network with others in the ag community.”

Registration can be made by visiting www.farmcreditofvirginias.com/knowledge-center/events or by emailing the Knowledge Center at knowledgecenter @fcvirginias.com.