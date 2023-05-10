During the week of April 24, Southwest Virginia Legal Aid Society (SVLAS) held four Law Day events across the region.

In 1961, the American Bar Association first dedicated Law Day as an event “to celebrate the role of law in our society and to cultivate a deeper understanding of the legal profession.” The ABA 2023 theme, “Cornerstones of Democracy: Civics, Civility, and Collaboration,” mirrors the efforts of SVLAS in encouraging people to join and work toward a common goal, to be civil and community-oriented, and to be courteous to others. Law Day is held each year on May 1.

“The planning committee decided to host four events with the focus to reach more people in the SVLAS service region,” explained Gary Cody, SVLAS director of development.

“SVLAS serves citizens in each Southwest Virginia community. We are a community-oriented law firm and we felt it important to communicate the Law Day theme in every region of our service area,” added Joseph R. Carico, executive director.

SVLAS, which is headquartered in Marion, fed more than 100 volunteers, veterans and first-responders at the four separate events, which were held in Christiansburg, Abingdon, Grundy and Wytheville, using local businesses to prepare the food (Simple Fixins, Food City in Bristol, Pig-N-Out, and Open Door Café in Wytheville).

A host of community resources were available at each event, providing the public with information about crucial community services.

Local private attorneys and Legal Aid staff attorneys provided free legal counseling at each event. SVLAS recognized and thanked those attorneys who assisted – Bruce H. Russell II; Barry Anderson; John Koehler; Will Rasnic; ASL Professor Mary Foil Russell, Lance Vest, Krista Marinaro, Violet Cox, Susan Richardson, and Carico.

SVLAS also recognized and thanked others who assisted with the event – Gary Cody; Scott Beavers, Jaime Allen, and Laurie Sallee. Finally, SVLAS thanked the sponsors for the events – Anthem HealthKeepers Plus, Aetna, and Law Office of Bruce H. Russell II.

Individuals who need legal assistance can apply by calling 1-888-201-2772. The call is free, and intake staff are available to take calls Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1-4 p.m. or on Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Individuals can also apply online 24 hours a day at www.svlas.org.

To learn more, visit Legal Aid’s website at www.svlas.org or request a brochure by e-mailing svlas@svlas.org.