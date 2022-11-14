Grocery retailer is hosting food and toy drives

Food City is striving to help the community its fifth annual Friends & Pets in Need Holiday Food Drive and its annual Johnia Berry Toy Drive.

Food Drive

“Hunger is a serious problem throughout our region, especially during the holidays and colder winter months. Food City is proud to host a number of hunger relief programs throughout the year, including our Friends & Pets in Need Holiday Food Drive. The drive will benefit local hunger relief organizations and animal shelters throughout our area at a critical time,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City’s president and chief executive officer.

This month through Dec. 31, specially marked bags containing non-perishable food items, as well as bags containing pet food products will be available for purchase for $15 (plus tax) at all area Food City locations. Customers wishing to buy the bags may deposit them in the collection bins at the front of the store. All products collected will benefit local hunger relief organizations and animal shelters throughout the region.

“Millions of Americans and animals need food assistance each year. The Food City Friends & Pets in Need Holiday Food Drive is another way we can help those in need right here in our own area,” said Kevin Stafford, vice president of marketing for Food City.

“Food City’s ongoing hunger relief initiatives have been a tremendous success and we are hoping to set a new record with this year’s drive to help our neighbors and furry friends in need,” said Smith.

Toy Drive

This marks the 18th year the retailer has hosted the memorial Johnia Berry Toy Drive, which began in 2005.

“Johnia was extremely passionate about helping children and Food City is proud to be part of the annual Johnia Berry Toy Drive, which donates thousands of toys to needy children in our area each year,” said Smith.

The drive kicked-off on Nov. 4 and will continue through Dec. 3. Specially marked collection containers will be located at area Food City locations throughout the Tri-Cities. The toys are scheduled to be distributed on Dec. 6, the anniversary of Johnia’s death. Pharoah’s Car Club of Northeast Tennessee and Pharoah’s Car Club of Southwest Virginia have volunteered to assist with the toy pick-up and distribution.

The Berry Family have selected a number of local agencies to receive the toys, including Tri-State Children’s Home, Highlands Community Services – IDD Department, Safe Passage Women’s Shelter, Community Help Center of Northeast TN, Cumberland Mountain Community Services of Cedar Bluff, HOPE Center of Greeneville, Tenn., local schools in Virginia and Tennessee and others.

“We would like to thank our loyal customers and associates for their tremendous generosity and support of the toy drive, as well as our media partner, News Channel 11, WJHL-TV,” added Smith.