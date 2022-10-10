High School Roundup

VOLLEYBALL
Team District Overall
Giles 10-0 14-3
Auburn 8-2 11-3
Bland County 5-4 12-4
Grayson County 4-5 9-7
Galax 4-5 9-9
Fort Chiswell 1-8 2-15
George Wythe 1-9 5-17
GAME RESULTS--
Monday Oct. 3
Bland County def. Eastern Montgomery 25-12, 24-26, 25-14, 25-12
Auburn def. Galax 25-7, 25-12, 25-12
Tuesday Oct. 4
Bland County def. Galax 25-18, 24-26, 28-26, 23-25, 15-9
Giles def. Grayson County 25-16, 25-22, 25-10
Auburn def. George Wythe 25-15, 25-21, 25-17
Tazewell def. Fort Chiswell 19-25, 25-22, 25-21, 26-28, 15-12
Thursday Oct. 6
Giles def. Fort Chiswell 25-8, 25-13, 25-11
Auburn def. Grayson County 25-14, 25-16, 25-20
Galax def. George Wythe 25-19, 25-18, 25-20
UPCOMING GAMES--
Tomorrow
Grayson County at Bland County
Tuesday Oct. 18
Fort Chiswell at Bland County
Thursday Oct. 20
2022 MED tournament
First round at higher seed
Seed #7 at seed #2
Seed #6 at seed #3
Seed #5 at seed #4
Monday Oct. 24
Semifinals at higher seed
Winner 4/5 game at seed #1
Winner 3/6 game vs. winner 2/7 game
Wednesday Oct. 26
At Giles HS, Pearisburg
Championship final
Semifinal winners
Consolation game
If necessary
CROSS COUNTRY
MEET RESULTS--
Wednesday Oct. 5
At Lincolnshire Park, Tazewell
2022 Tazewell Invitational
BOYS VARSITY TEAM SCORES:
Wolf Hills Home School 29, Tazewell 63, Marion 66, John Battle 68.
GIRLS VARSITY TEAM SCORES:
John Battle 28, Tazewell 44, Marion 63.
Saturday Oct. 8
At Greenfield Recreation Center, Daleville
Blue Ridge Invitational
BOYS VARSITY TEAM SCORES:
Christiansburg 31, Lord Botetourt 99, North Cross 118, Carroll County 140, James River 141, Jefferson Christian 151, Altavista 170, Southwest Virginia Academy 181, Auburn 198, Roanoke Catholic 206, William Byrd 207.
GIRLS VARSITY TEAM SCORES:
Christiansburg 27, Lord Botetourt 88, Roanoke Catholic 108, William Byrd 114, Southwest Virginia Academy 122, Liberty 137, William Campbell 163, James River 209, Altavista 210.
UPCOMING MEETS--
Today
At Sugar Hollow Park, Bristol
Bland County @ Don Cumbow Invitational
Wednesday Oct. 19
At Blacksburg HS, Blacksburg
Bland County @ Metro championships
Tuesday Oct. 25
2022 MED championships
At Blacksburg HS, Blacksburg
Team and individual championships
GOLF
THIS WEEK’S MATCH--
Tuesday Oct. 11
2022 Class 1 state championships
At Olde Mill Golf Resort, Laurel Park
Team and individual championships
Lancaster, Middlesex, Central Lunenburg, Riverheads, Galax, George Wythe, Castlewood, and PH-Glade Spring in team competition plus at-large qualifiers Amanti Starks (Northumberland), Tre Booth (Northumberland), Thomas Hubbard (Mathews), Kasey Fitzgerald (Buffalo Gap), Isaac Scheulen (Rappahannock County), Hunter Crews (William Campbell), Walker Gillespie (Giles), Hunter Howard (Eastern Montgomery), Drew Royal (Auburn), Chase Coley (Chilhowie), Cameron Grabeel (Thomas Walker), and Jon Kern (Rye Cove).
FOOTBALL
Team District Overall
Galax 2-0 4-2
George Wythe 2-0 4-3
Grayson County 1-0 6-0
Fort Chiswell 2-2 2-5
Bland County 0-0 0-2
Auburn 0-2 0-5
Giles 0-3 2-4
GAME RESULTS--
Monday Oct. 3
Fort Chiswell 43, Auburn 13
Friday Oct. 7
Grayson County 52, Auburn 7
Galax 21, Fort Chiswell 13
North Cross 45, Giles 6
Grundy 42, George Wythe 28
Bland County at Grundy (cancelled)
THIS WEEK’S GAMES--
Friday Oct. 14
George Wythe at Galax
Grayson County at Giles
Auburn/Fort Chiswell (idle)
Bland County at Auburn (cancelled)