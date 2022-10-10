 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Roundup

VOLLEYBALL

Team               District            Overall

Giles                10-0     14-3

Auburn             8-2       11-3

Bland County   5-4       12-4

Grayson County           4-5       9-7

Galax               4-5       9-9

Fort Chiswell   1-8       2-15

George Wythe 1-9       5-17

GAME RESULTS--

Monday Oct. 3

Bland County def. Eastern Montgomery 25-12, 24-26, 25-14, 25-12

Auburn def. Galax 25-7, 25-12, 25-12

Tuesday Oct. 4

Bland County def. Galax 25-18, 24-26, 28-26, 23-25, 15-9

Giles def. Grayson County 25-16, 25-22, 25-10

Auburn def. George Wythe 25-15, 25-21, 25-17

Tazewell def. Fort Chiswell 19-25, 25-22, 25-21, 26-28, 15-12

Thursday Oct. 6

Giles def. Fort Chiswell 25-8, 25-13, 25-11

Auburn def. Grayson County 25-14, 25-16, 25-20

Galax def. George Wythe 25-19, 25-18, 25-20

UPCOMING GAMES--

Tomorrow

Grayson County at Bland County

Tuesday Oct. 18

Fort Chiswell at Bland County

Thursday Oct. 20

2022 MED tournament

First round at higher seed

Seed #7 at seed #2

Seed #6 at seed #3

Seed #5 at seed #4

Monday Oct. 24

Semifinals at higher seed

Winner 4/5 game at seed #1

Winner 3/6 game vs. winner 2/7 game

Wednesday Oct. 26

At Giles HS, Pearisburg

Championship final

Semifinal winners

Consolation game

If necessary

 

CROSS COUNTRY

MEET RESULTS--

Wednesday Oct. 5

At Lincolnshire Park, Tazewell

2022 Tazewell Invitational

BOYS VARSITY TEAM SCORES:

Wolf Hills Home School 29, Tazewell 63, Marion 66, John Battle 68.

GIRLS VARSITY TEAM SCORES:

John Battle 28, Tazewell 44, Marion 63.

Saturday Oct. 8

At Greenfield Recreation Center, Daleville

Blue Ridge Invitational

BOYS VARSITY TEAM SCORES:

Christiansburg 31, Lord Botetourt 99, North Cross 118, Carroll County 140, James River 141, Jefferson Christian 151, Altavista 170, Southwest Virginia Academy 181, Auburn 198, Roanoke Catholic 206, William Byrd 207.

GIRLS VARSITY TEAM SCORES:

Christiansburg 27, Lord Botetourt 88, Roanoke Catholic 108, William Byrd 114, Southwest Virginia Academy 122, Liberty 137, William Campbell 163, James River 209, Altavista 210.

UPCOMING MEETS--

Today

At Sugar Hollow Park, Bristol

Bland County @ Don Cumbow Invitational

Wednesday Oct. 19

At Blacksburg HS, Blacksburg

Bland County @ Metro championships

Tuesday Oct. 25

2022 MED championships

At Blacksburg HS, Blacksburg

Team and individual championships

 

GOLF

THIS WEEK’S MATCH--

Tuesday Oct. 11

2022 Class 1 state championships

At Olde Mill Golf Resort, Laurel Park

Team and individual championships

Lancaster, Middlesex, Central Lunenburg, Riverheads, Galax, George Wythe, Castlewood, and PH-Glade Spring in team competition plus at-large qualifiers Amanti Starks (Northumberland), Tre Booth (Northumberland), Thomas Hubbard (Mathews), Kasey Fitzgerald (Buffalo Gap), Isaac Scheulen (Rappahannock County), Hunter Crews (William Campbell), Walker Gillespie (Giles), Hunter Howard (Eastern Montgomery), Drew Royal (Auburn), Chase Coley (Chilhowie), Cameron Grabeel (Thomas Walker), and Jon Kern (Rye Cove).

 

 

FOOTBALL

Team               District            Overall

Galax               2-0       4-2

George Wythe             2-0       4-3

Grayson County           1-0       6-0

Fort Chiswell   2-2       2-5

Bland County   0-0       0-2

Auburn             0-2       0-5

Giles                0-3       2-4

GAME RESULTS--

Monday Oct. 3

Fort Chiswell 43, Auburn 13

Friday Oct. 7

Grayson County 52, Auburn 7

Galax 21, Fort Chiswell 13

North Cross 45, Giles 6

Grundy 42, George Wythe 28

Bland County at Grundy (cancelled)

THIS WEEK’S GAMES--

Friday Oct. 14

George Wythe at Galax

Grayson County at Giles

Auburn/Fort Chiswell (idle)

Bland County at Auburn (cancelled)

