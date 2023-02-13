The community will get a chance to learn more about the history of the town and county during a free event from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Wytheville Training School Cultural Center.

WTSCC Board president Patricia Austin invites everyone to the African American Heritage Month Celebration at the African American Heritage Museum located in the cultural center at 410 E. Franklin St., Wytheville.

“Come and be immersed in a culturally and historically significant experience,” Austin said.

The museum houses the shared stories, photos and memorabilia that helps tell the story of African American education in Wythe and surrounding counties, allowing visitors to read and hear the legacy of several former Wytheville Training School students. The event will also celebrate the connection of African American families, friends and neighbors, and the role African Americans have played and continue to play in the county and the country’s history.

In February 1926, noted African American historian, scholar and educator Carter G. Woodson announced that the second week of February would be “Negro History Week,” the precursor of Black History Month. Woodson was also a journalist and the co-founder of the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History.

The second week of the month was chosen because it coincided with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglas on Feb. 12 and 14, respectively. Both men’s birthdays had been celebrated in Black communities since the 19th Century.

The Association for the Study of Negro Life and History (aimed to inform the American public about the contributions of Black Americans in the formation of the country, its history and culture.

In 1976, Negro History Week became Black History Month to allow for a longer period of time to recognize and honor the significant roles African Americans have played in our country’s history.

African American public education began after the Civil War.

In about 1879, Professor Richard Henry Scott Jr., a young black educator from the Richmond area, came to Wytheville and taught school at the Wytheville Grade “A” Normal School, now known as the Wytheville Training School located at the African American Heritage Museum.

The Virginia teacher’s examination listed teachers for Wytheville included Scott, F.J. Bentley, Virginia C. Mann, Professor C. Harold Stepteau and several others. The Wytheville Training School served African Americans in Wythe County and several surrounding counties until 1952, when Scott Memorial, the namesake of Professor Richard Henry Scott, opened its doors.

The free event on Saturday is funded in part by the Wythe-Bland Foundation supporting the WTSCC Community Culturally Infused Education Project Part II. The enhance the cultural experience, guests will be invited to sample some African Heritage Cuisine and Soul food.